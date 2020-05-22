4609 BACKLICK ROAD

Amenities
Fully remodeled Top to Bottom. 3/4 Bedroom converted carport with separate entrance, Easy care laminate floors and ceramic, Granite counters in stylish kitchen large open flow floor plan, Walking distance to Bus, Park, shopping, inside beltway. Easy commute to Tysons, Wasington, Pentagon, Alexandria. Parking for 4 cars if needed, Super level backyard fenced. All new windows and doors and recently replaced HVAC make this a very energy efficient home. Apply on line by going to www.jobinrealty.com , then click on "Read 1st Rental Criteria" at top of page to see if you qualify and then click on "Jobin4 Tenant App" to apply.