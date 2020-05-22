All apartments in Annandale
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:11 AM

4609 BACKLICK ROAD

4609 Backlick Road · No Longer Available
Location

4609 Backlick Road, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Fully remodeled Top to Bottom. 3/4 Bedroom converted carport with separate entrance, Easy care laminate floors and ceramic, Granite counters in stylish kitchen large open flow floor plan, Walking distance to Bus, Park, shopping, inside beltway. Easy commute to Tysons, Wasington, Pentagon, Alexandria. Parking for 4 cars if needed, Super level backyard fenced. All new windows and doors and recently replaced HVAC make this a very energy efficient home. Apply on line by going to www.jobinrealty.com , then click on "Read 1st Rental Criteria" at top of page to see if you qualify and then click on "Jobin4 Tenant App" to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 BACKLICK ROAD have any available units?
4609 BACKLICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4609 BACKLICK ROAD have?
Some of 4609 BACKLICK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 BACKLICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4609 BACKLICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 BACKLICK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4609 BACKLICK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 4609 BACKLICK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4609 BACKLICK ROAD offers parking.
Does 4609 BACKLICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4609 BACKLICK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 BACKLICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 4609 BACKLICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4609 BACKLICK ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 4609 BACKLICK ROAD has accessible units.
Does 4609 BACKLICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 BACKLICK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4609 BACKLICK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4609 BACKLICK ROAD has units with air conditioning.

