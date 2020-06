Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous, remodeled townhouse. Bring your pickiest clients. Hardwood floors on bedroom level and main level. Located just off Route 236, but neighborhood has no through traffic. Close to major commuter roads and bus service. No co-signers. Excellent credit required. No exceptions. Landlord prefers a long term client. Shown by appointment, only.