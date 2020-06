Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in sought after neighborhood. Freshly painted, new carpet, new granite counters in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen, new closet doors. The unit has a large living/dining area and a nice balcony. The master bedroom has it's own ensuite. Top unit in quiet building. The complex offers plenty of parking, a pool, tennis and basketball courts and close to major highways, shopping and restaurants.