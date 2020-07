Amenities

Three finished level townhouse located in the heart of Annandale. Large townhouse, 3 bedrooms with large den, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, master bedroom with full baths. New carpet in upper level and basement (different color in pictures) Two reserved parking spaces right in front. Large kitchen, large living room, family room with fireplace and double door to brick patio. Clean, One year old: carpet, stove, dishwasher, cloth washer, dryer. Great location.