4101 DOWNING ST

Classic large Rambler updated and remodeled with new kitchen 2019. Home boasts 3 large bedrooms, 3 baths, living room w/fireplace, Sun porch addition, and all hardwood floors upstairs. roomy 2 car attached garage. Stone patio in rear. Finished basement with wet bar, built-ins, recess/indirect lighting, full bath and mud room at rear entrance. Huge laundry big enough for an exercise room with spare fridge, plus storage room. Efficient new 2018 furnace w/Nest. Great easy-access neighborhood yet very private.