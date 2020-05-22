3510 Aston St.

Amenities

Spacious Like-New 4 Bdrm 3.5 Ba Home, Near Gallows Rd -Bltwy, Great Schools Avail mid July 2019 - Beautiful, Nearly-New, Holmes Run Heights 4 Bdrm 3.5 Bath Home with large flat yard * Over 3,000 sq ft of living space * LAWN CARE INCL. * Main level has a large Mstr Suite w en-suite Mstr Bath * Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Kit w Island, Dble Oven, Gas Stove, Sep Eating area, large Deck, Mud Rm, and W/D* There's a Catwalk across the large main level Great Rm; *Upper level has 2nd large Mstr Suite, and 3rd and 4th Bedrooms which share a Full Bathroom * Great location on quiet street in great School District * Close to Inova Fairfax Hospital *Property is professionally managed * Online application; Qualify= Annual Income 40 x Mo Rent, can be 2 incomes, lowest if group is applying * Pets Considered case by case * No Smoking* Call List Agent for information or to set a tour.



Listed by:

Robert Zimmerman,

Realtor, Licensed in Virginia

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier,

450 N. Washington St., Suite M

Falls Church, Va 22046



Contact Robert at 703 307-5091 ph or txt; or email Robert@bhgpremier.com



Managed by

Peake Management, Inc.

450 N. Washington St., Suite M

Falls Church, Va 22046



