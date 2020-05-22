All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 3510 Aston St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
3510 Aston St.
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

3510 Aston St.

3510 Aston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3510 Aston Street, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Like-New 4 Bdrm 3.5 Ba Home, Near Gallows Rd -Bltwy, Great Schools Avail mid July 2019 - Beautiful, Nearly-New, Holmes Run Heights 4 Bdrm 3.5 Bath Home with large flat yard * Over 3,000 sq ft of living space * LAWN CARE INCL. * Main level has a large Mstr Suite w en-suite Mstr Bath * Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Kit w Island, Dble Oven, Gas Stove, Sep Eating area, large Deck, Mud Rm, and W/D* There's a Catwalk across the large main level Great Rm; *Upper level has 2nd large Mstr Suite, and 3rd and 4th Bedrooms which share a Full Bathroom * Great location on quiet street in great School District * Close to Inova Fairfax Hospital *Property is professionally managed * Online application; Qualify= Annual Income 40 x Mo Rent, can be 2 incomes, lowest if group is applying * Pets Considered case by case * No Smoking* Call List Agent for information or to set a tour.

Listed by:
Robert Zimmerman,
Realtor, Licensed in Virginia
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier,
450 N. Washington St., Suite M
Falls Church, Va 22046

Contact Robert at 703 307-5091 ph or txt; or email Robert@bhgpremier.com

Managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington St., Suite M
Falls Church, Va 22046

(RLNE4988085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Aston St. have any available units?
3510 Aston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 3510 Aston St. have?
Some of 3510 Aston St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Aston St. currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Aston St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Aston St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Aston St. is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Aston St. offer parking?
No, 3510 Aston St. does not offer parking.
Does 3510 Aston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Aston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Aston St. have a pool?
No, 3510 Aston St. does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Aston St. have accessible units?
No, 3510 Aston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Aston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Aston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Aston St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 Aston St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnnandale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Annandale Apartments with GymsAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VAChillum, MDLandover, MDSterling, VA
Lake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia