3226 Holly Berry Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Renterâs Warehouse and Kay'C Coleman are thrilled to present this spacious and bright 4Bed/3Bath SFH backing to Parkland. Available (8/1), this fabulous split-level home boasts Gourmet Eat-in Kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite counter, large master with sitting area and updated en-suite bath, family room with wood-burning fireplace, and attached garage. Other features included 4th bedroom and full bath just off family room and separate laundry room. Entertain to your heartâs delight on your large deck and slate patio surrounded by trees and accessible from dining room and family room. A nature loverâs paradise! Steps to Lauria Park! Located on a quiet street just inside the beltway with easy access to Inova Hospital, Tysons, Pentagon, DC, and Mosaic. One minute to 495 Express Lanes. Fresh paint and new laminate floors on main level. For more information and to schedule a showing, call (571) 499-1485. $10 monthly filter replacement fee and one time $99 account setup fee