Last updated July 16 2019 at 5:43 PM

3226 Holly Berry Court

3226 Holly Berry Court · No Longer Available
Location

3226 Holly Berry Court, Annandale, VA 22042

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Renterâs Warehouse and Kay'C Coleman are thrilled to present this spacious and bright 4Bed/3Bath SFH backing to Parkland. Available (8/1), this fabulous split-level home boasts Gourmet Eat-in Kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite counter, large master with sitting area and updated en-suite bath, family room with wood-burning fireplace, and attached garage. Other features included 4th bedroom and full bath just off family room and separate laundry room. Entertain to your heartâs delight on your large deck and slate patio surrounded by trees and accessible from dining room and family room. A nature loverâs paradise! Steps to Lauria Park! Located on a quiet street just inside the beltway with easy access to Inova Hospital, Tysons, Pentagon, DC, and Mosaic. One minute to 495 Express Lanes. Fresh paint and new laminate floors on main level. For more information and to schedule a showing, call (571) 499-1485. $10 monthly filter replacement fee and one time $99 account setup fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 Holly Berry Court have any available units?
3226 Holly Berry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 3226 Holly Berry Court have?
Some of 3226 Holly Berry Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 Holly Berry Court currently offering any rent specials?
3226 Holly Berry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 Holly Berry Court pet-friendly?
No, 3226 Holly Berry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 3226 Holly Berry Court offer parking?
Yes, 3226 Holly Berry Court offers parking.
Does 3226 Holly Berry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 Holly Berry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 Holly Berry Court have a pool?
No, 3226 Holly Berry Court does not have a pool.
Does 3226 Holly Berry Court have accessible units?
No, 3226 Holly Berry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 Holly Berry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3226 Holly Berry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3226 Holly Berry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3226 Holly Berry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
