Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

3535 Lancer Way

3535 3650 South · No Longer Available
Location

3535 3650 South, West Valley City, UT 84119
Granger

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Private and spacious 2 bedroom 1 ½ bathroom duplex in a vibrant yet quiet neighborhood surrounded by schools and churches. This home is in Granite School District boundaries to Pioneer Elementary, Valley Junior High, Granger High.

Walking distance to Trax Green Line - West Valley Central Station, WVC Library, Valley Fair Mall and Eateries. Less than 5 minutes to Bangerter and I-215 making any commute a breeze. Huge bedrooms, fresh paint and hardwood flooring throughout – a must see that won’t last long.

$1,250 deposit (1,000 refundable). Pet friendly with additional pet rent of $15/month. Tenant responsible for gas and power, Landlord to pay water, sewer and garbage. Background and credit checks required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Lancer Way have any available units?
3535 Lancer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Valley City, UT.
What amenities does 3535 Lancer Way have?
Some of 3535 Lancer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Lancer Way currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Lancer Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Lancer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3535 Lancer Way is pet friendly.
Does 3535 Lancer Way offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Lancer Way does offer parking.
Does 3535 Lancer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 Lancer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Lancer Way have a pool?
No, 3535 Lancer Way does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Lancer Way have accessible units?
No, 3535 Lancer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Lancer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 Lancer Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3535 Lancer Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3535 Lancer Way has units with air conditioning.
