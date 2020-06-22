3535 Lancer Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Private and spacious 2 bedroom 1 ½ bathroom duplex in a vibrant yet quiet neighborhood surrounded by schools and churches. This home is in Granite School District boundaries to Pioneer Elementary, Valley Junior High, Granger High.



Walking distance to Trax Green Line - West Valley Central Station, WVC Library, Valley Fair Mall and Eateries. Less than 5 minutes to Bangerter and I-215 making any commute a breeze. Huge bedrooms, fresh paint and hardwood flooring throughout – a must see that won’t last long.



$1,250 deposit (1,000 refundable). Pet friendly with additional pet rent of $15/month. Tenant responsible for gas and power, Landlord to pay water, sewer and garbage. Background and credit checks required.