8723 S 3920 W

Available 04/13/20 West Jordan home - Property Id: 235618
Five bedroom, two bathroom home in quiet West Jordan community. Close to Bangerter highway, Jordan landing, and the district shopping centers. New floor and paint with stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer hook ups. New A/C and furnace.
Home is still being remodeled, however, you may come by and see. Shed to be built in a few months.
Property liability insurance required (Approximately $10/month)
No Pets Allowed
