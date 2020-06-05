All apartments in West Jordan
Location

8723 3920 West, West Jordan, UT 84088
Jordan Oaks

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 1928 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 04/13/20 West Jordan home - Property Id: 235618

Five bedroom, two bathroom home in quiet West Jordan community. Close to Bangerter highway, Jordan landing, and the district shopping centers. New floor and paint with stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer hook ups. New A/C and furnace.

Home is still being remodeled, however, you may come by and see. Shed to be built in a few months.

Property liability insurance required (Approximately $10/month)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235618
Property Id 235618

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5614431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8723 S 3920 W have any available units?
8723 S 3920 W has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8723 S 3920 W have?
Some of 8723 S 3920 W's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8723 S 3920 W currently offering any rent specials?
8723 S 3920 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8723 S 3920 W pet-friendly?
No, 8723 S 3920 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Jordan.
Does 8723 S 3920 W offer parking?
No, 8723 S 3920 W does not offer parking.
Does 8723 S 3920 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8723 S 3920 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8723 S 3920 W have a pool?
No, 8723 S 3920 W does not have a pool.
Does 8723 S 3920 W have accessible units?
No, 8723 S 3920 W does not have accessible units.
Does 8723 S 3920 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8723 S 3920 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 8723 S 3920 W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8723 S 3920 W has units with air conditioning.
