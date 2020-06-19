All apartments in West Jordan
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

7879 S PALLADIUM DR W

7879 Palladium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7879 Palladium Drive, West Jordan, UT 84088
Mountain Shadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful clean home has 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms walk in closet and a finished basement. Features center air conditioning. Stove/oven, and dishwasher, and washer and dryer are included as a courtesy and convenience. It also includes a very large fenced in back yard perfect for enjoying summer months that is right around the corner. It has easy access to the highway and walking distance to schools as well as Jordan Landing. This home is a must see and won't last long! Call today! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Application fee (non-refundable): $39.99 Deposit: $1695 (equal one month rent) Lease initiation fee from deposit (non-refundable): $350 Allow small pets deposit fee: $250 Monthly pet fee: $25 Tenant liability insurance required Establish mail box by Tenant after move in: approx. $40 with post office Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W have any available units?
7879 S PALLADIUM DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Jordan, UT.
What amenities does 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W have?
Some of 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W currently offering any rent specials?
7879 S PALLADIUM DR W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W pet-friendly?
Yes, 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W is pet friendly.
Does 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W offer parking?
Yes, 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W does offer parking.
Does 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W have a pool?
No, 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W does not have a pool.
Does 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W have accessible units?
No, 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W has units with dishwashers.
Does 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7879 S PALLADIUM DR W has units with air conditioning.
