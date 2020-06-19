7879 S PALLADIUM DR W

Amenities

This beautiful clean home has 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms walk in closet and a finished basement. Features center air conditioning. Stove/oven, and dishwasher, and washer and dryer are included as a courtesy and convenience. It also includes a very large fenced in back yard perfect for enjoying summer months that is right around the corner. It has easy access to the highway and walking distance to schools as well as Jordan Landing. This home is a must see and won't last long! Call today! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Application fee (non-refundable): $39.99 Deposit: $1695 (equal one month rent) Lease initiation fee from deposit (non-refundable): $350 Allow small pets deposit fee: $250 Monthly pet fee: $25 Tenant liability insurance required Establish mail box by Tenant after move in: approx. $40 with post office Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply.