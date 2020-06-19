Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

5403 Leticia Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful single family home in West Jordan! - This spacious West Jordan home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car attached garage and is approximately 1,700. There is a lot of extra storage in the finished basement. It has a large master bedroom with walk-in closet. The home is in a cul-de-sac, conveniently located just off of 7000 S. It is just minutes from Jordan Landing shopping, movie theatre, and restaurants! The rent includes some utilities. Pets welcome with an additional deposit and rent. Treo Rentals 801-209-0261



