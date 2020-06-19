All apartments in West Jordan
5403 Leticia Court

5403 Leticia Court · (801) 254-8058
Location

5403 Leticia Court, West Jordan, UT 84081
Oquirrh Shadows

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5403 Leticia Court · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

5403 Leticia Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful single family home in West Jordan! - This spacious West Jordan home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car attached garage and is approximately 1,700. There is a lot of extra storage in the finished basement. It has a large master bedroom with walk-in closet. The home is in a cul-de-sac, conveniently located just off of 7000 S. It is just minutes from Jordan Landing shopping, movie theatre, and restaurants! The rent includes some utilities. Pets welcome with an additional deposit and rent. Treo Rentals 801-209-0261

(RLNE4514297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5403 Leticia Court have any available units?
5403 Leticia Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5403 Leticia Court have?
Some of 5403 Leticia Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 Leticia Court currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Leticia Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Leticia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5403 Leticia Court is pet friendly.
Does 5403 Leticia Court offer parking?
Yes, 5403 Leticia Court does offer parking.
Does 5403 Leticia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 Leticia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Leticia Court have a pool?
No, 5403 Leticia Court does not have a pool.
Does 5403 Leticia Court have accessible units?
No, 5403 Leticia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Leticia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5403 Leticia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5403 Leticia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5403 Leticia Court does not have units with air conditioning.

