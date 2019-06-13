1158 W 7055 S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1424 Sq. Ft., Built in 1975

House Includes Dishwasher, Fridge, stove and Oven, washer/dryer, Dining Area, Living Room and Family Room, Master Bedroom with Separate Master Suite, Fully Landscaped Fenced Yard, 2 Car Covered Parking/ RV Parking

No Smoking; No Pets

**TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES**

Renters Insurance Required

Rent- $1400/Month Deposit $1400



"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124