1158 W 7055 S.

Amenities
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1424 Sq. Ft., Built in 1975
House Includes Dishwasher, Fridge, stove and Oven, washer/dryer, Dining Area, Living Room and Family Room, Master Bedroom with Separate Master Suite, Fully Landscaped Fenced Yard, 2 Car Covered Parking/ RV Parking
No Smoking; No Pets
**TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES**
Renters Insurance Required
Rent- $1400/Month Deposit $1400
"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent
For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124