1158 W 7055 S.
1158 W 7055 S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

1158 W 7055 S

1158 7055 South · No Longer Available
Location

1158 7055 South, West Jordan, UT 84084
East River

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1424 Sq. Ft., Built in 1975
House Includes Dishwasher, Fridge, stove and Oven, washer/dryer, Dining Area, Living Room and Family Room, Master Bedroom with Separate Master Suite, Fully Landscaped Fenced Yard, 2 Car Covered Parking/ RV Parking
No Smoking; No Pets
**TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES**
Renters Insurance Required
Rent- $1400/Month Deposit $1400

"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1158 W 7055 S have any available units?
1158 W 7055 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Jordan, UT.
What amenities does 1158 W 7055 S have?
Some of 1158 W 7055 S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 W 7055 S currently offering any rent specials?
1158 W 7055 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 W 7055 S pet-friendly?
No, 1158 W 7055 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Jordan.
Does 1158 W 7055 S offer parking?
Yes, 1158 W 7055 S does offer parking.
Does 1158 W 7055 S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1158 W 7055 S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 W 7055 S have a pool?
No, 1158 W 7055 S does not have a pool.
Does 1158 W 7055 S have accessible units?
No, 1158 W 7055 S does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 W 7055 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1158 W 7055 S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 W 7055 S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1158 W 7055 S has units with air conditioning.

