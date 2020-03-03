628 Oquirrh Avenue

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you to move in. Covered 2 car parking. Lots of storage. Open kitchen. Renter to pay additional $30/mo for ownerâs eviction protection, furnace filter service and account access. Pet rent is $25/mo. Pet deposit is half one months rent and fully refunded. Quality filters will be conveniently sent to your home. Clean filters can save you about 15% on utility bills, and ensures a healthy home environment. To see this home call 801-876-1919. Renters Warehouse uses ShowMojo to set up showings. This is the best way to see the home.