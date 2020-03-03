All apartments in Tooele
Find more places like 628 Oquirrh Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tooele, UT
/
628 Oquirrh Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:32 PM

628 Oquirrh Avenue

628 Oquirrh Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

628 Oquirrh Avenue, Tooele, UT 84074

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you to move in. Covered 2 car parking. Lots of storage. Open kitchen. Renter to pay additional $30/mo for ownerâs eviction protection, furnace filter service and account access. Pet rent is $25/mo. Pet deposit is half one months rent and fully refunded. Quality filters will be conveniently sent to your home. Clean filters can save you about 15% on utility bills, and ensures a healthy home environment. To see this home call 801-876-1919. Renters Warehouse uses ShowMojo to set up showings. This is the best way to see the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Oquirrh Avenue have any available units?
628 Oquirrh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tooele, UT.
What amenities does 628 Oquirrh Avenue have?
Some of 628 Oquirrh Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Oquirrh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
628 Oquirrh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Oquirrh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Oquirrh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 628 Oquirrh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 628 Oquirrh Avenue does offer parking.
Does 628 Oquirrh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Oquirrh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Oquirrh Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 628 Oquirrh Avenue has a pool.
Does 628 Oquirrh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 628 Oquirrh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Oquirrh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Oquirrh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Oquirrh Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Oquirrh Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cove At Overlake
1837 Berra Boulevard
Tooele, UT 84074

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UT
Saratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTSouth Ogden, UTSummit Park, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Independence University