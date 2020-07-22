/
taylorsville east
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
148 Apartments for rent in Taylorsville East, Taylorsville, UT
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
58 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
9 Units Available
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$980
1014 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and fireplaces. Ample community offerings, including a pool and fitness studio. Near I-15 for an easy commute. Close to Taylorsville Town Center for shopping and dining.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1637 W Paradise Lane
1637 5050 South, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Vintage, Taylorsville 4 bedroom home available for rent - Don't miss this amazing 4 bedroom home in a perfect location. Self showings are available every day from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. Online applications are available on our website: cambriapm.
Results within 1 mile of Taylorsville East
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
22 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
20 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$869
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$986
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
24 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$860
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
3 Units Available
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$918
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1334 sqft
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
22 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
6 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1031 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28
4500 Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 bed Condo in Taylorsville! - Spacious 2 level condo in fabulous location in Taylorsville! Includes 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5457 South Break Water Drive
5457 S Break Water Dr, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1297 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This adorable updated townhome offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. On the first floor there is an open living area with dining room and kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1992 Rocky Road
1992 Rocky Road, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1678 sqft
Rent $1850, Base Deposit $2000. Deposit to hold $650($500 would apply toward base deposit) Available 07/15/2020.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2287 W. Bonniebrook Drive
2287 Bonniebrook Drive, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
Taylorsville 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1 car garage. Fenced Yard. New carpet and paint throughout. Spacious unit with 1350 Square feet and large kitchen. Located in quiet Taylorsville neighborhood close to 215, shopping, schools, and other amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5560 S Capri Dr
5560 Capri Drive, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2815 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bed - 1.75 bath Home for Rent in Murray .
Results within 5 miles of Taylorsville East
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
2 Units Available
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1227 sqft
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect.
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
24 Units Available
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
24 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Hawthorne
2852 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1457 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
