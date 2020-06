Amenities

7 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Taylorsville - This is a 7 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. There are 3 bedrooms 2 baths on main level. 4 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. Carpeted home with tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Main living room on main level and 2nd living room downstairs. The home is equipped with central air. Large backyard. Carport with R.V. parking and a storage shed. This is a great home for a large family. Pets are welcome with pet rent and deposit. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Apply today at urbanvalleyrentals.com



(RLNE5680452)