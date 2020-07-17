3605 Pomegranate Way

Amenities
Large 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home -
Older home in the bloomington area, 4 bedroom/2 bathroom. Fireplace in the living room, jetted tub in the bathroom. Spacious floor plan with a lot of room.
No pets/no smoking.
Washer/dryer hook-up.
12 Month Renewable Lease
Tenant responsible for utilities.
Please apply through the website: preferredstgeorge.com
Move-In Requirements Include: 1st month's rent, Security deposit, Utilities put in tenant's name.
*Please note: It is required, to rent from PPM, to have a Tenant Liability Insurance policy & ENC included with the rent. This cost is $18/mo., in addition to rent, and protects our tenants from accidental damage to the property & in emergencies.
