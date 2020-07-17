All apartments in St. George
3605 Pomegranate Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3605 Pomegranate Way

3605 Pomegranate Way · (435) 673-4000
Location

3605 Pomegranate Way, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3605 Pomegranate Way · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Large 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home -
Older home in the bloomington area, 4 bedroom/2 bathroom. Fireplace in the living room, jetted tub in the bathroom. Spacious floor plan with a lot of room.

No pets/no smoking.

Washer/dryer hook-up.

12 Month Renewable Lease
Tenant responsible for utilities.

Please apply through the website: preferredstgeorge.com

Move-In Requirements Include: 1st month's rent, Security deposit, Utilities put in tenant's name.

*Please note: It is required, to rent from PPM, to have a Tenant Liability Insurance policy & ENC included with the rent. This cost is $18/mo., in addition to rent, and protects our tenants from accidental damage to the property & in emergencies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3330295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Pomegranate Way have any available units?
3605 Pomegranate Way has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3605 Pomegranate Way currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Pomegranate Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Pomegranate Way pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Pomegranate Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 3605 Pomegranate Way offer parking?
No, 3605 Pomegranate Way does not offer parking.
Does 3605 Pomegranate Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Pomegranate Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Pomegranate Way have a pool?
No, 3605 Pomegranate Way does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Pomegranate Way have accessible units?
No, 3605 Pomegranate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Pomegranate Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Pomegranate Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Pomegranate Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 Pomegranate Way does not have units with air conditioning.
