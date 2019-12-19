Amenities

3369 Commanche Rd Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Near Bloomington Country Club Golf Course! -

This Bloomington Beauty 4 bed 2.5 bath home on all on ONE-LEVEL is desirable (low Dixie Power Utilities!) near to hiking/biking trails and Bloomington Country Club Golf Course.



Brick home with a lot of character and mature trees! Completely Remodeled, show-stopping Kitchen (new cabinets, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, granite countertops, floors, appliances) with Stainless steel appliances, and large pantry.



This lot has a large, fully fenced (block wall) fully landscaped backyard & RV parking. Laundry hook-ups, PLENTY of storage (includes 3 storage sheds), indoor/outdoor Fireplace, Private covered patio, Two-car garage, plus additional parking.



Pets Negotiable with pet deposit and 5% pet rent



No smoking/Vaping



Tenant Liability Insurance Required



Credit Check Required



(RLNE5738474)