Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3369 Commanche Rd

3369 Comanche Drive · (435) 263-0935
Location

3369 Comanche Drive, St. George, UT 84790
Bloomington Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3369 Commanche Rd · Avail. Jul 3

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3369 Commanche Rd Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Near Bloomington Country Club Golf Course! -
This Bloomington Beauty 4 bed 2.5 bath home on all on ONE-LEVEL is desirable (low Dixie Power Utilities!) near to hiking/biking trails and Bloomington Country Club Golf Course.

Brick home with a lot of character and mature trees! Completely Remodeled, show-stopping Kitchen (new cabinets, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, granite countertops, floors, appliances) with Stainless steel appliances, and large pantry.

This lot has a large, fully fenced (block wall) fully landscaped backyard & RV parking. Laundry hook-ups, PLENTY of storage (includes 3 storage sheds), indoor/outdoor Fireplace, Private covered patio, Two-car garage, plus additional parking.

Pets Negotiable with pet deposit and 5% pet rent

No smoking/Vaping

Tenant Liability Insurance Required

Credit Check Required

(RLNE5738474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3369 Commanche Rd have any available units?
3369 Commanche Rd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3369 Commanche Rd have?
Some of 3369 Commanche Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3369 Commanche Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3369 Commanche Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3369 Commanche Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3369 Commanche Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3369 Commanche Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3369 Commanche Rd does offer parking.
Does 3369 Commanche Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3369 Commanche Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3369 Commanche Rd have a pool?
No, 3369 Commanche Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3369 Commanche Rd have accessible units?
No, 3369 Commanche Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3369 Commanche Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3369 Commanche Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3369 Commanche Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3369 Commanche Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
