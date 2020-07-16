3714 S Balmossie Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Fantastic town home within walking distance to Trax! End unit with a lots of windows and daylight throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 cars garage, vaulted ceilings, family room balcony, master bath, walk-in closet.



Dogs : No

Cats: No

Pets Negotiable : No

Date Available: 08/14/2020



Due to Hold Property:

Security Deposit: $1,595.00

Lease Initiation: $200.00

Cleaning Fee: $200.00



**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**



**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR OUR PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE**

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For property to be held security deposit must be received



For additional questions please visit our " frequently asked questions page

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/residents or email info.pmi@pmi-utah.com