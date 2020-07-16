All apartments in South Salt Lake
Find more places like 3714 S Balmossie Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Salt Lake, UT
/
3714 S Balmossie Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

3714 S Balmossie Dr

3714 Balmossie Drive · (385) 282-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Salt Lake
See all
South Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3714 Balmossie Drive, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Fantastic town home within walking distance to Trax! End unit with a lots of windows and daylight throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 cars garage, vaulted ceilings, family room balcony, master bath, walk-in closet.

Dogs : No
Cats: No
Pets Negotiable : No
Date Available: 08/14/2020

Due to Hold Property:
Security Deposit: $1,595.00
Lease Initiation: $200.00
Cleaning Fee: $200.00

**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**

**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR OUR PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE**
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For property to be held security deposit must be received

For additional questions please visit our " frequently asked questions page
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/residents or email info.pmi@pmi-utah.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 S Balmossie Dr have any available units?
3714 S Balmossie Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3714 S Balmossie Dr have?
Some of 3714 S Balmossie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 S Balmossie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3714 S Balmossie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 S Balmossie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3714 S Balmossie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3714 S Balmossie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3714 S Balmossie Dr offers parking.
Does 3714 S Balmossie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3714 S Balmossie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 S Balmossie Dr have a pool?
No, 3714 S Balmossie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3714 S Balmossie Dr have accessible units?
No, 3714 S Balmossie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 S Balmossie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3714 S Balmossie Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3714 S Balmossie Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3714 S Balmossie Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3714 S Balmossie Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Townhomes at Mountain Ridge
3570 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
COMMONS ON 2ND
2860 S 200 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S
South Salt Lake, UT 84123
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
The Crossing
99 E Central Pointe Pl
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
The Ritz
2265 S State St
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Le Vail Chateau
3480 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr
South Salt Lake, UT 84119

Similar Pages

South Salt Lake 1 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms
South Salt Lake Apartments with BalconiesSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Parking
South Salt Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Salt Lake City

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity