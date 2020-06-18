All apartments in South Salt Lake
Last updated March 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

133 Beryl Ave

133 East Beryl Avenue · (385) 259-7140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 East Beryl Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 133 Beryl Ave · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!

This Property has a beautiful front and back yard and is close to a freeway that is minutes from downtown Salt Lake City! Come take a tour of your future home today!

(RLNE5670202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Beryl Ave have any available units?
133 Beryl Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 Beryl Ave have?
Some of 133 Beryl Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Beryl Ave currently offering any rent specials?
133 Beryl Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Beryl Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Beryl Ave is pet friendly.
Does 133 Beryl Ave offer parking?
No, 133 Beryl Ave does not offer parking.
Does 133 Beryl Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Beryl Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Beryl Ave have a pool?
No, 133 Beryl Ave does not have a pool.
Does 133 Beryl Ave have accessible units?
No, 133 Beryl Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Beryl Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Beryl Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Beryl Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Beryl Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
