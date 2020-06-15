Amenities

4751 Daybreak Rim Way Available 07/01/20 Daybreak Townhome With 2 Car Garage!!! - Beautiful and trendy townhome available in the heart of Daybreak - $1750 per month with a $1750 deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities. Home includes solar panels to help reduce the cost of electric! CentryLink Fiber INCLUDED in rent price. This beautifully modern townhome.

This spacious unit includes:



-2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

-Upper loft area with fireplace & balconies (Can be used as an office space or third bedroom)

-3 Balconies

-Smart Home Technology

-Solar Panels (Save on electric costs!)

-Washer and Dryer

-2 Car Tandem Garage

-Access to HOA community amenities paid for by the unit owner

-Small fenced yard area

-Tons of natural lighting

-Close access to everything Daybreak has to offer - shops, restaurants, SoDa Row, Oquirrh Lake, and Trax stops.

-HOA provides all yard care and snow removal.



Contact FCS Rentals at 801-676-1216 ext 1 to schedule an appointment. Apply online at fcsrentals.com. Non-refundable application fee of $35/person.



No Pets Allowed



