All apartments in South Jordan
Find more places like 4751 Daybreak Rim Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Jordan, UT
/
4751 Daybreak Rim Way
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

4751 Daybreak Rim Way

4751 Daybreak Rim Way · (801) 373-9678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Jordan
See all
Daybreak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4751 Daybreak Rim Way, South Jordan, UT 84009
Daybreak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4751 Daybreak Rim Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
4751 Daybreak Rim Way Available 07/01/20 Daybreak Townhome With 2 Car Garage!!! - Beautiful and trendy townhome available in the heart of Daybreak - $1750 per month with a $1750 deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities. Home includes solar panels to help reduce the cost of electric! CentryLink Fiber INCLUDED in rent price. This beautifully modern townhome.
This spacious unit includes:

-2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
-Upper loft area with fireplace & balconies (Can be used as an office space or third bedroom)
-3 Balconies
-Smart Home Technology
-Solar Panels (Save on electric costs!)
-Washer and Dryer
-2 Car Tandem Garage
-Access to HOA community amenities paid for by the unit owner
-Small fenced yard area
-Tons of natural lighting
-Close access to everything Daybreak has to offer - shops, restaurants, SoDa Row, Oquirrh Lake, and Trax stops.
-HOA provides all yard care and snow removal.

Contact FCS Rentals at 801-676-1216 ext 1 to schedule an appointment. Apply online at fcsrentals.com. Non-refundable application fee of $35/person.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2610042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4751 Daybreak Rim Way have any available units?
4751 Daybreak Rim Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4751 Daybreak Rim Way have?
Some of 4751 Daybreak Rim Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4751 Daybreak Rim Way currently offering any rent specials?
4751 Daybreak Rim Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4751 Daybreak Rim Way pet-friendly?
No, 4751 Daybreak Rim Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Jordan.
Does 4751 Daybreak Rim Way offer parking?
Yes, 4751 Daybreak Rim Way does offer parking.
Does 4751 Daybreak Rim Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4751 Daybreak Rim Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4751 Daybreak Rim Way have a pool?
Yes, 4751 Daybreak Rim Way has a pool.
Does 4751 Daybreak Rim Way have accessible units?
No, 4751 Daybreak Rim Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4751 Daybreak Rim Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4751 Daybreak Rim Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4751 Daybreak Rim Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4751 Daybreak Rim Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4751 Daybreak Rim Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way
South Jordan, UT 84095
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr
South Jordan, UT 84095
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr
South Jordan, UT 84095
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy
South Jordan, UT 84095
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr
South Jordan, UT 84009
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr
South Jordan, UT 84095
Jordan Station
10428 South Jordan Gateway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue
South Jordan, UT 84009

Similar Pages

South Jordan 1 BedroomsSouth Jordan 2 Bedrooms
South Jordan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Jordan Apartments with Parking
South Jordan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT
Pleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daybreak
Country Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity