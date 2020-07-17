All apartments in South Jordan
Home
/
South Jordan, UT
/
4538 West 11800 South
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4538 West 11800 South

4538 11800 South · No Longer Available
Location

4538 11800 South, South Jordan, UT 84009
Daybreak

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
4538 West 11800 South Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Daybreak Townhouse 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom - This incredible townhouse is move in ready!!. It starts with a great view of the mountains, beautiful laminate floors, open family room with a gourmet kitchen and a large island which is perfect for entertaining your family and friends.The master bathroom also offers generous space and includes a walk in closet. Walking distance to elementary, pool, rec center, lake, trails and parks. Tons more Daybreak amenities. The property is PET FRIENDLY -Only Dogs allowed!!

Additional fees:
Application fee $50 (non-refundable)
Lease initiation $225
Re-key and inspection $75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
NO smoking inside or on the property.

Schools:
Daybreak School
Saint Andrew Catholic School
Mountain West Montessori Academy
Early Light Academy At Daybreak

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944

For questions regarding leasing please call (435) 755-8689 option 2

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5889216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4538 West 11800 South have any available units?
4538 West 11800 South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Jordan, UT.
What amenities does 4538 West 11800 South have?
Some of 4538 West 11800 South's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4538 West 11800 South currently offering any rent specials?
4538 West 11800 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4538 West 11800 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4538 West 11800 South is pet friendly.
Does 4538 West 11800 South offer parking?
No, 4538 West 11800 South does not offer parking.
Does 4538 West 11800 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4538 West 11800 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4538 West 11800 South have a pool?
Yes, 4538 West 11800 South has a pool.
Does 4538 West 11800 South have accessible units?
No, 4538 West 11800 South does not have accessible units.
Does 4538 West 11800 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4538 West 11800 South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4538 West 11800 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 4538 West 11800 South does not have units with air conditioning.
