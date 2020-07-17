Amenities
4538 West 11800 South Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Daybreak Townhouse 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom - This incredible townhouse is move in ready!!. It starts with a great view of the mountains, beautiful laminate floors, open family room with a gourmet kitchen and a large island which is perfect for entertaining your family and friends.The master bathroom also offers generous space and includes a walk in closet. Walking distance to elementary, pool, rec center, lake, trails and parks. Tons more Daybreak amenities. The property is PET FRIENDLY -Only Dogs allowed!!
Additional fees:
Application fee $50 (non-refundable)
Lease initiation $225
Re-key and inspection $75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
Schools:
Daybreak School
Saint Andrew Catholic School
Mountain West Montessori Academy
Early Light Academy At Daybreak
No Cats Allowed
