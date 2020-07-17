Amenities

4538 West 11800 South Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Daybreak Townhouse 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom - This incredible townhouse is move in ready!!. It starts with a great view of the mountains, beautiful laminate floors, open family room with a gourmet kitchen and a large island which is perfect for entertaining your family and friends.The master bathroom also offers generous space and includes a walk in closet. Walking distance to elementary, pool, rec center, lake, trails and parks. Tons more Daybreak amenities. The property is PET FRIENDLY -Only Dogs allowed!!



Additional fees:

Application fee $50 (non-refundable)

Lease initiation $225

Re-key and inspection $75

Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

NO smoking inside or on the property.



Schools:

Daybreak School

Saint Andrew Catholic School

Mountain West Montessori Academy

Early Light Academy At Daybreak



See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.



For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944



For questions regarding leasing please call (435) 755-8689 option 2



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5889216)