Amenities
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!
This charming home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and a restaurant/shopping plaza. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 1,200 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find an open kitchen, dining and living area with hardwood flooring. You'll also find 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom along with a master bedroom and bathroom. Additional amenities include washer/dryer hookups, off-street parking and central air!
To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.
https://showmojo.com/l/c0c4a4b062/1476-west-south-jordan-parkway-south-jordan-ut-84095
Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $1,295 ($841.75 Refundable)
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $85/month)
Lease Length: 12 Months
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117913
No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.
Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment
Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com
The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.