Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance online portal

**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!



This charming home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and a restaurant/shopping plaza. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 1,200 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find an open kitchen, dining and living area with hardwood flooring. You'll also find 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom along with a master bedroom and bathroom. Additional amenities include washer/dryer hookups, off-street parking and central air!



To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.



https://showmojo.com/l/c0c4a4b062/1476-west-south-jordan-parkway-south-jordan-ut-84095



Additional Information:

Available: Now!

Traditional Security Deposit: $1,295 ($841.75 Refundable)

Pets: No Pets Allowed

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $85/month)

Lease Length: 12 Months

Smoking: Not allowed

Non Refundable Application Fee: $39

Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117913



No Security Deposit Option:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Small Monthly Premiums

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/

- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.



Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month

Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:

- Late fee Voucher

- Online Payments

- Online Maintenance and Scheduling

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Online Document Storage

- Resident Direct Hotline

- Liability Insurance Coverage

- Rent Reminders

- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment



Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com



The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.