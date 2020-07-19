All apartments in South Jordan
1476 West South Jordan Parkway
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

1476 West South Jordan Parkway

1476 West South Jordan Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1476 West South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT 84095
River Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!

This charming home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and a restaurant/shopping plaza. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 1,200 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find an open kitchen, dining and living area with hardwood flooring. You'll also find 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom along with a master bedroom and bathroom. Additional amenities include washer/dryer hookups, off-street parking and central air!

To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.

https://showmojo.com/l/c0c4a4b062/1476-west-south-jordan-parkway-south-jordan-ut-84095

Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $1,295 ($841.75 Refundable)
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $85/month)
Lease Length: 12 Months
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117913

No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.

Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment

Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com

The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 West South Jordan Parkway have any available units?
1476 West South Jordan Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Jordan, UT.
What amenities does 1476 West South Jordan Parkway have?
Some of 1476 West South Jordan Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 West South Jordan Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1476 West South Jordan Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 West South Jordan Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1476 West South Jordan Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Jordan.
Does 1476 West South Jordan Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1476 West South Jordan Parkway offers parking.
Does 1476 West South Jordan Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1476 West South Jordan Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 West South Jordan Parkway have a pool?
No, 1476 West South Jordan Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1476 West South Jordan Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1476 West South Jordan Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 West South Jordan Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1476 West South Jordan Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1476 West South Jordan Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1476 West South Jordan Parkway has units with air conditioning.
