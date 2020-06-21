All apartments in South Jordan
11484 S Alta Loma Lane
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

11484 S Alta Loma Lane

11484 S Alta Loma Ln · (801) 890-5942
Location

11484 S Alta Loma Ln, South Jordan, UT 84095

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11484 S Alta Loma Lane · Avail. now

$2,245

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11484 S Alta Loma Lane - This 4-bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom South Jordan home is move in ready! Home offers a large open layout with beautiful big windows to allow ample natural light! Wood laminate flooring throughout the main floor, tile in the bathrooms, and carpet throughout the upstairs. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Large master bedroom featuring a master bathroom. This home does have a basement that is not fully finished, giving you plenty of room for storage. The backyard is fully fenced and has enough room to run around!

Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/11484-s-alta-loma-lane

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

This property allows cats only. No dogs allowed. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.
-$8 per month utility billing fee
-$50 per month flat fee for common areas
-Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer and Trash will be billed based on usage

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,895 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5840196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11484 S Alta Loma Lane have any available units?
11484 S Alta Loma Lane has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11484 S Alta Loma Lane have?
Some of 11484 S Alta Loma Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11484 S Alta Loma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11484 S Alta Loma Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11484 S Alta Loma Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11484 S Alta Loma Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11484 S Alta Loma Lane offer parking?
No, 11484 S Alta Loma Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11484 S Alta Loma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11484 S Alta Loma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11484 S Alta Loma Lane have a pool?
No, 11484 S Alta Loma Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11484 S Alta Loma Lane have accessible units?
No, 11484 S Alta Loma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11484 S Alta Loma Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11484 S Alta Loma Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11484 S Alta Loma Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11484 S Alta Loma Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
