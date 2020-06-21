Amenities

11484 S Alta Loma Lane - This 4-bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom South Jordan home is move in ready! Home offers a large open layout with beautiful big windows to allow ample natural light! Wood laminate flooring throughout the main floor, tile in the bathrooms, and carpet throughout the upstairs. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Large master bedroom featuring a master bathroom. This home does have a basement that is not fully finished, giving you plenty of room for storage. The backyard is fully fenced and has enough room to run around!



Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/11484-s-alta-loma-lane



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



This property allows cats only. No dogs allowed. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.

-$8 per month utility billing fee

-$50 per month flat fee for common areas

-Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer and Trash will be billed based on usage



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,895 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



No Dogs Allowed



