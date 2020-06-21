All apartments in South Jordan
Find more places like 1071 W. 10550 S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Jordan, UT
/
1071 W. 10550 S.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1071 W. 10550 S.

1071 10550 South · (801) 302-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Jordan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1071 10550 South, South Jordan, UT 84095
South River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing South Jordan BASEMENT APARTMENT.. Bright and open layout. Has a huge remodel a few years ago. Gourmet Kitchen with soft close craftsman style cabinets and drawers. Huge peninsula and tons of space. Stainless steel appliances. This kitchen is awesome! Lots of LED can lighting throughout. Newer furnace. Newer windows, carpet, paint, trim, craftsman doors, bathroom, kitchen, etc. Landry room with hookups and lots of storage space. Fenced yard with covered patio and outdoor fireplace. Tons of off street parking. No Garage. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. No exceptions. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1071 W. 10550 S. have any available units?
1071 W. 10550 S. has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1071 W. 10550 S. have?
Some of 1071 W. 10550 S.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1071 W. 10550 S. currently offering any rent specials?
1071 W. 10550 S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1071 W. 10550 S. pet-friendly?
No, 1071 W. 10550 S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Jordan.
Does 1071 W. 10550 S. offer parking?
Yes, 1071 W. 10550 S. does offer parking.
Does 1071 W. 10550 S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1071 W. 10550 S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1071 W. 10550 S. have a pool?
No, 1071 W. 10550 S. does not have a pool.
Does 1071 W. 10550 S. have accessible units?
No, 1071 W. 10550 S. does not have accessible units.
Does 1071 W. 10550 S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1071 W. 10550 S. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1071 W. 10550 S. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1071 W. 10550 S. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1071 W. 10550 S.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way
South Jordan, UT 84095
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr
South Jordan, UT 84095
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr
South Jordan, UT 84095
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy
South Jordan, UT 84095
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr
South Jordan, UT 84009
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr
South Jordan, UT 84095
Jordan Station
10428 South Jordan Gateway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue
South Jordan, UT 84009

Similar Pages

South Jordan 1 BedroomsSouth Jordan 2 Bedrooms
South Jordan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Jordan Apartments with Parking
South Jordan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT
Pleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daybreak
Country Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity