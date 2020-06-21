1071 W. 10550 S.

Amenities

Amazing South Jordan BASEMENT APARTMENT.. Bright and open layout. Has a huge remodel a few years ago. Gourmet Kitchen with soft close craftsman style cabinets and drawers. Huge peninsula and tons of space. Stainless steel appliances. This kitchen is awesome! Lots of LED can lighting throughout. Newer furnace. Newer windows, carpet, paint, trim, craftsman doors, bathroom, kitchen, etc. Landry room with hookups and lots of storage space. Fenced yard with covered patio and outdoor fireplace. Tons of off street parking. No Garage. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. No exceptions. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300