Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

For lease is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement unit in Sandy! Features include:



-2 bedroom

-1 bath

-Fireplace (may not be operational and may only be for aesthetics)

-Washer/Dryer hookups

-Shared private yard

-Adjacent to track station

-Updated interior!



Rent: $895

Deposit: $800 ($600 refundable)

Application Fee: $25 per adult (non-refundable)



Water/Sewer/Trash included. Tenant pays gas, electricity.



1 year minimum lease.

NO SMOKING!!!!!!!!!!

NO PETS!!!!!!!!!!!



For showings:



Text Only: 801-613-1386

Email: rentutahleasing@gmail.com

Phone: 801-528-4557 x3

Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.