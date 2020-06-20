All apartments in Sandy
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

8293 Valencia Cir.

8293 South Valencia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8293 South Valencia Circle, Sandy, UT 84093
Mountain Views

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home located on the end of a cul-de-sac in highly desirable east Sandy neighborhood. Very clean 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with 1,920 sq. ft. New paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, 2 car garage with workshop and RV parking. Central heating, central air, and laundry hook-ups. Large backyard with covered deck opens up to great views of the Wasatch range. Very open home with tall ceilings, spacious living & family rooms and central vac system. Prefer no pets, but willing to negotiate with a small dog for an additional deposit and $25 monthly pet fee. Water, Sewer, and Garbage will be billed at a flat monthly rate of $65.00. Tenant is responsible for power and gas. Please email miranda@equitypmusa.com for additional questions or to schedule a showing. Apply online at www.equitypmusa.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8293 Valencia Cir. have any available units?
8293 Valencia Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy, UT.
What amenities does 8293 Valencia Cir. have?
Some of 8293 Valencia Cir.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8293 Valencia Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
8293 Valencia Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8293 Valencia Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8293 Valencia Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 8293 Valencia Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 8293 Valencia Cir. does offer parking.
Does 8293 Valencia Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8293 Valencia Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8293 Valencia Cir. have a pool?
No, 8293 Valencia Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 8293 Valencia Cir. have accessible units?
No, 8293 Valencia Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 8293 Valencia Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8293 Valencia Cir. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8293 Valencia Cir. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8293 Valencia Cir. has units with air conditioning.
