8293 Valencia Cir.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home located on the end of a cul-de-sac in highly desirable east Sandy neighborhood. Very clean 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with 1,920 sq. ft. New paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, 2 car garage with workshop and RV parking. Central heating, central air, and laundry hook-ups. Large backyard with covered deck opens up to great views of the Wasatch range. Very open home with tall ceilings, spacious living & family rooms and central vac system. Prefer no pets, but willing to negotiate with a small dog for an additional deposit and $25 monthly pet fee. Water, Sewer, and Garbage will be billed at a flat monthly rate of $65.00. Tenant is responsible for power and gas. Please email miranda@equitypmusa.com for additional questions or to schedule a showing. Apply online at www.equitypmusa.com.