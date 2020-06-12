/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Provo, UT
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
674 W Meadow Dr #102
674 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
674 W Meadow Dr #102 Available 07/17/20 The Meadows 2 Bed 2 Bath -Leasing NOW! - The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience.
Joaquin
1 Unit Available
194 N 100 E
194 North 100 East, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
194 N 100 E Available 07/06/20 Great Provo Home! - This darling two bedroom, one bath updated home has been well maintained and is located in a clean, quiet neighborhood in Provo. Includes refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
468 100 West
468 North 100 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$450
6 Available 08/29/20 BYU Contracted Condo for Men. Both spots in the shared room still available! ALL utilities included in rent. Washer & dryer in unit. Close to BYU campus! Security Deposit is $450 ($50 Non-Refundable). Application: https://www.
Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
965 E 150 N
965 East 150 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
965 E 150 N Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Home, South Provo -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - Cute single-family home, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with jetted tub, family room, dining room, new kitchen cabinets, brand new dishwasher, hardwood and tile throughout,
North Park
1 Unit Available
888 N 600 W #34
888 North 600 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
888 N 600 W #34 Available 07/17/20 Recent remodel! Stainless steel Amazing 2 bed 1 bath Condo in the heart of Provo! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
662 W Meadow Drive Unit 201
662 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
662 W Meadow Drive Unit 201 Available 07/15/20 The Meadows 2 Bed 2 Bath -Leasing NOW! Gorgeous unit - The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience.
North Park
1 Unit Available
915 North 500 West #22
915 North 500 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$925
752 sqft
915 North 500 West #22 Available 07/11/20 Very Nice Condo, Top Floor - 2 bd / 1 ba; 784 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1992, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher and is on the top floor.
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
784 West Heather Lane
784 West Heather Lane, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Provo. $850/month rent. $950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Justin at 801-413-3680 (PLEASE TEXT for a quicker response) to learn more.
North Park
1 Unit Available
4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract.
577 North 100 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$465
BYU condo/1 women contracts/private room with bath Available 08/25/20 Private room in a BYU approved condo for women single students. Super nice and comfortable condo. Nice furniture. Water and Google fiber internet and parking included.
Lakeview
17 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1045 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Cherry Hill
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
Results within 5 miles of Provo
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Bonneville
20 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Sunset Heights
25 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1212 W 160 N
1212 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
1212 W 160 N Available 07/01/20 Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances, and washer and dryer hookups. 1 mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
1081 West 993 North
1081 West 993 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
738 sqft
Located conveniently next to Winco, shopping centers, restaurants, and I-15. This beautiful condo won't last long! It features a large white side-by-side fridge with water and ice, a washer and dryer and a covered parking spot.
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
98 N. Garden Park Unit 22
98 Garden Park Drive, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1060 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - Well kept Bottom floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available soon. HOA maintained pavilion and park right out your front door. Just off of Orem Center street with plenty of shopping and dining options near by.
1 Unit Available
875 East 400 North
875 East 400 North Street, Mapleton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1583 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Apartment In Highly Sought After Mapleton - Beautiful updated basement apartment with amazing views of Maple Mountain! Only one quiet tenant lives upstairs. 2 bedroom 1 bath with a good size office.
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
1079 W 965 N #101
1079 West 965 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
790 sqft
- This 790 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 2014. Nearby schools include Bonneville School, Orem Junior High School and Geneva School.
32 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Sam White's Lane
20 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
