All apartments in Provo
Find more places like 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Provo, UT
/
4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract.

577 North 100 West · (801) 836-8575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Provo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

577 North 100 West, Provo, UT 84601
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit BYU condo/1 women contracts/private room with bath · Avail. Aug 25

$465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
google fiber
internet access
BYU condo/1 women contracts/private room with bath Available 08/25/20 Private room in a BYU approved condo for women single students. Super nice and comfortable condo. Nice furniture. Water and Google fiber internet and parking included. Washer and Dryer inside the unit. 1 women contract available August 25, 2020 until August 13, 2021. $465.00 monthly for 12 months contract. From August 25, 2020 to August 13, 2021. Hurry will not last long!.No animals! First month and deposit $250.00 required to sign in. To preview the unit visit the following website wasatchpropertyrentals.com click on the Pines #204 link. For information or to schedule an appointment call Lorella @801-836-8575.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1325296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. have any available units?
4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. has a unit available for $465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. have?
Some of 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract.'s amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. currently offering any rent specials?
4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. pet-friendly?
No, 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. offer parking?
Yes, 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. does offer parking.
Does 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. have a pool?
No, 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. does not have a pool.
Does 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. have accessible units?
No, 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Provo 1 BedroomsProvo 2 Bedrooms
Provo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProvo 3 Bedrooms
Provo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UT
South Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
Herriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Brigham Young University-ProvoSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity