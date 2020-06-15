4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract.

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking google fiber internet access

BYU condo/1 women contracts/private room with bath Available 08/25/20 Private room in a BYU approved condo for women single students. Super nice and comfortable condo. Nice furniture. Water and Google fiber internet and parking included. Washer and Dryer inside the unit. 1 women contract available August 25, 2020 until August 13, 2021. $465.00 monthly for 12 months contract. From August 25, 2020 to August 13, 2021. Hurry will not last long!.No animals! First month and deposit $250.00 required to sign in. To preview the unit visit the following website wasatchpropertyrentals.com click on the Pines #204 link. For information or to schedule an appointment call Lorella @801-836-8575.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1325296)