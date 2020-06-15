4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract.

Amenities
BYU condo/1 women contracts/private room with bath Available 08/25/20 Private room in a BYU approved condo for women single students. Super nice and comfortable condo. Nice furniture. Water and Google fiber internet and parking included. Washer and Dryer inside the unit. 1 women contract available August 25, 2020 until August 13, 2021. $465.00 monthly for 12 months contract. From August 25, 2020 to August 13, 2021. Hurry will not last long!.No animals! First month and deposit $250.00 required to sign in. To preview the unit visit the following website wasatchpropertyrentals.com click on the Pines #204 link. For information or to schedule an appointment call Lorella @801-836-8575.
