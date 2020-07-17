Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1775 N Lambert Lane Available 09/01/20 UPSTAIRS ONLY AVAILABLE! FOR RENT BY BYU!!! - This home is located right by the Marriot Center by BYU. This 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom house comes with a 2 car garage and a large yard and a ton of living space. New flooring is currently in the process of being installed in the main entry, kitchen, and bathrooms. This is an amazing location with a very spacious floor plan. Enjoy the yard that is maintained by the basement tenant.



Monthly rent is $1,500 + 200 Utility Fee for a total of $1,700. Utility fee is subject to change based on tenants usage.



Available Now!

-Minimum credit score of 600

-Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

-No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

-Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

-Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

-No evictions within the last 8 years

-Criminal background will be checked

-Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

-No smoking.

-No pets.



Call or text Olga for showings at 801-885-4181 (Monday - Friday, during business hours).

Evolve Real Estate and Management



