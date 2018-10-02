Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pleasant Grove, UT
/
372 South 930 West
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
372 South 930 West
372 Via Bella Vista
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
372 Via Bella Vista, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Sam White's Lane
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
I have a room available for a female. LDS standards apply. Rent is $450+utilities. Share the bathroom with one other girl. Place is clean and super chill and fun!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 372 South 930 West have any available units?
372 South 930 West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Grove, UT.
Pleasant Grove, UT
.
What amenities does 372 South 930 West have?
Some of 372 South 930 West's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 372 South 930 West currently offering any rent specials?
372 South 930 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 South 930 West pet-friendly?
No, 372 South 930 West is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Pleasant Grove
.
Does 372 South 930 West offer parking?
Yes, 372 South 930 West does offer parking.
Does 372 South 930 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 372 South 930 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 South 930 West have a pool?
No, 372 South 930 West does not have a pool.
Does 372 South 930 West have accessible units?
No, 372 South 930 West does not have accessible units.
Does 372 South 930 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 372 South 930 West has units with dishwashers.
Does 372 South 930 West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 372 South 930 West has units with air conditioning.
