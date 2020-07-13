144 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, UT with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Old Fort
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
986 W 270 S #302
986 Via Palago, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this. This 2007 condo is like new, as it was recently painted and has brand new carpet.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1054 W 70 N
1054 West Cambria Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
1054 W 70 N Available 07/24/20 PLEASANT GROVE TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA - TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA 1054 W 70 N Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,621 Sq. Ft.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Big Spring
279 E 1500 N
279 East 1500 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
This gorgeous 5 Bed 3.5 Bath comes with granite counter tops, spacious rooms, walk in closet,vaulted ceilings,water softener and much more. Dogs : No Cats: No Pets Negotiable : No Date Available: 08/14/2020 Security Deposit: $2,000.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
345 South 930 West
345 South via Terrazza, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This impressive home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Traverse Mountain. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
644 S 2310 W
644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PLEASANT GROVE - SINGLE FAMILY HOME  644 S 2310 W Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,605 Sq. Ft.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mud Hole
698 W 550 N
698 West 550 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
Spacious Pleasant Grove Home - RECENT PRICE REDUCTION! Was $1,775 NOW $1,725 Highlight Features: - Big Yard (Fully Fenced) - Awesome Deck/Patio Space - Centrally Located - Great Neighborhood - Lots of Storage Space - Spacious Bedrooms 5 Bedroom -

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1488 W 10 S
1488 West 10 South, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths with 2 car garage, this beautiful home features granite counters, hardwood floors. This home is open and bright throughout. Come enjoy the great amenities this subdivision has to offer. Clubhouse, gym, theater and pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
661 S 2220 W #104
661 Monet Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1114 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath with pool! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in great location in Pleasant Grove. Just off the I-15 for an easy commute! Large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
655 S 980 W 30
655 South 980 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1450 sqft
Unit 30 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Car Garage Townhouse--Pleasant Grove! - Property Id: 316972 You will feel at home in this amazing, spacious townhouse located in Pleasant Grove, UT.
1 of 8

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
731 East 550 South
731 E 550 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3832 W Morgan Blvd
3832 West Morgan Boulevard, Cedar Hills, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1780 sqft
LOVELY PET FRIENDLY CEDAR HILLS TOWNHOME - TOWNEHOME IN CEDAR HILLS Falcon Ridge 3832 W Morgan Blvd Cedar Hills, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,780 Sq. Ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 N 1270 E
1125 North 1270 East, American Fork, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3126 sqft
Huge 4 BR backing Private Park - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.

1 of 21

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
543 South 850 East
543 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1547 W 630 N
1547 West 630 North, Lindon, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2576 sqft
Fantastic 4 bed 2.5 bath house in Lindon. Just minutes from I-15 and the tech companies in Utah county, also close to shopping and restaurants. Has fully fenced, spacious back yard with shed included!! Washer and dryer included and office/den.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
823 E 550 S #104
823 E 550 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
Gorgeous 1-Bed, 1-Bath Condos in Easton Park. Great Location and Amenities! - CURRENT INCENTIVE: $250 OFF first month's base rent - for a limited time only! ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Bonneville
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
26 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 03:34pm
28 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 03:36pm
6 Units Available
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Sharon
100 East 630 North
100 East 630 North, Orem, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1905 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
537 N 310 W
537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
City Guide for Pleasant Grove, UT

"The costume ballet is a gorgeous thing to view. There is no dance, but rather you will see a movement from block to block of every hue displayed in early April most gracefully by my own and every other costumed tree. (My city is famous for its beautiful trees; hence the name Pleasant Grove.)" (-Andrea Dietrich, "The Costume Ballet of Pleasant Grove")

Aptly nicknamed Utahs "City of Trees," Pleasant Grove’s allure lies in its tree-lined streets. With the majestic Mt. Timpanogos and Utah Lake in the background, nature has showered much of its bounty upon this city. If you are fascinated by scenic landscapes and nature, Pleasant Grove has much in store for you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pleasant Grove, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pleasant Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

