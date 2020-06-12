/
2 bedroom apartments
31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, UT
Sam White's Lane
20 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Sam White's Lane
29 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Grove
32 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Bonneville
20 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
4884 W Timpanogos Hwy
4884 W 11000 N, Highland, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Highland Home - Property Id: 226906 Brand new 2 bed 1 bath apt. Large spaces, W/D in unit and all utilities included(dish, internet, gas, electric etc) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1212 W 160 N
1212 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
1212 W 160 N Available 07/01/20 Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances, and washer and dryer hookups. 1 mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.
1 Unit Available
9721 N. 6220 W. Basement
9721 North 6220 West, Highland, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Basement apartment in desired Highland area - Property Id: 46603 Beautiful property located steps from the country but only minutes from the city! New Carpet, floors, paint, granite countertops and appliances.
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
1081 West 993 North
1081 West 993 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
738 sqft
Located conveniently next to Winco, shopping centers, restaurants, and I-15. This beautiful condo won't last long! It features a large white side-by-side fridge with water and ice, a washer and dryer and a covered parking spot.
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
98 N. Garden Park Unit 22
98 Garden Park Drive, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1060 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - Well kept Bottom floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available soon. HOA maintained pavilion and park right out your front door. Just off of Orem Center street with plenty of shopping and dining options near by.
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
1079 W 965 N #101
1079 West 965 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
790 sqft
- This 790 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 2014. Nearby schools include Bonneville School, Orem Junior High School and Geneva School.
1 Unit Available
224 W 300 N
224 W 300 North St, American Fork, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1186 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom basement apartment with all utilities included. Fully fenced yard and driveway parking make this basement rental feel like home.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Grove
Lakeview
17 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1045 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Sunset Heights
25 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Mountain Point
84 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
45 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
Cherry Hill
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
674 W Meadow Dr #102
674 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
674 W Meadow Dr #102 Available 07/17/20 The Meadows 2 Bed 2 Bath -Leasing NOW! - The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience.
Joaquin
1 Unit Available
194 N 100 E
194 North 100 East, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
194 N 100 E Available 07/06/20 Great Provo Home! - This darling two bedroom, one bath updated home has been well maintained and is located in a clean, quiet neighborhood in Provo. Includes refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
468 100 West
468 North 100 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$450
6 Available 08/29/20 BYU Contracted Condo for Men. Both spots in the shared room still available! ALL utilities included in rent. Washer & dryer in unit. Close to BYU campus! Security Deposit is $450 ($50 Non-Refundable). Application: https://www.
1 Unit Available
3347 N. 100 W.
3347 North 100 West, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Pet friendly! 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - View our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UgLh9vNFsBC Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in a great Lehi location.
