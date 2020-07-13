/
pet friendly apartments
87 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, UT
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
1 Unit Available
Old Fort
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Big Spring
279 E 1500 N
279 East 1500 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
This gorgeous 5 Bed 3.5 Bath comes with granite counter tops, spacious rooms, walk in closet,vaulted ceilings,water softener and much more. Dogs : No Cats: No Pets Negotiable : No Date Available: 08/14/2020 Security Deposit: $2,000.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Little Denmark
560 West 1100 North
560 West 1100 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
937 sqft
Pet friendly, ADORABLE home in Pleasant Grove. Fully remodeled home, super cute with large living room, two bedrooms and 1 full bath. New kitchen with great designer touches and large laundry room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1488 W 10 S
1488 West 10 South, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths with 2 car garage, this beautiful home features granite counters, hardwood floors. This home is open and bright throughout. Come enjoy the great amenities this subdivision has to offer. Clubhouse, gym, theater and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mud Hole
1678 West 680 North
1678 W 680 N, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Great Area Close to Everything...Must See - Amazing 2 bedrooms and 1 bath bottom unit in a great area and close to everything. Good size bedrooms. Must see. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call or Text 801-613-8680 or visit www.iProRealtyRentals.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
317 S 1000 W #301
317 Via Livorno, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in 3/Floor. 3 bedroom with 2 baths. Close to I-15! Quiet neighborhood and mountain view. It provides Fridge, washer and dryer. Pet deposit will be add $500. Total security deposit will be $1800.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1635 W 50 N
1635 West Robinson Lane, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1425 sqft
Pet Friendly Pemberly Condo - Imagine a quick commute home with time to relax with friends, then watch the sunset glow on the mountains from your top floor condo living room! You can even setup a family party in the clubhouse, theatre, and pool!
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
731 East 550 South
731 E 550 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3832 W Morgan Blvd
3832 West Morgan Boulevard, Cedar Hills, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1780 sqft
LOVELY PET FRIENDLY CEDAR HILLS TOWNHOME - TOWNEHOME IN CEDAR HILLS Falcon Ridge 3832 W Morgan Blvd Cedar Hills, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,780 Sq. Ft.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
543 South 850 East
543 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1547 W 630 N
1547 West 630 North, Lindon, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2576 sqft
Fantastic 4 bed 2.5 bath house in Lindon. Just minutes from I-15 and the tech companies in Utah county, also close to shopping and restaurants. Has fully fenced, spacious back yard with shed included!! Washer and dryer included and office/den.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
823 E 550 S #104
823 E 550 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
Gorgeous 1-Bed, 1-Bath Condos in Easton Park. Great Location and Amenities! - CURRENT INCENTIVE: $250 OFF first month's base rent - for a limited time only! ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
12 Units Available
Bonneville
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
26 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 03:34pm
28 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 03:36pm
6 Units Available
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Sharon
100 East 630 North
100 East 630 North, Orem, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1905 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
537 N 310 W
537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
230 N 750 E
230 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1639 sqft
Charming 3-Story Townhomes in Edgewater in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonneville
644 N 130 E
644 N 130 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1989 sqft
Gorgeous 3-Story Townhome in The Lochs in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Aspen
1257 West 1420 North
1257 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
961 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This amazing condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Bonneville Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
River Bottoms
308 W. 4650 N.
308 West 4650 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2361 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Georgetown townhome located close to BYU, UVU and shopping in the exclusive Provo Riverwoods. Includes over 2300 finished sq. ft.
