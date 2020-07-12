/
sam white s lane
157 Apartments for rent in Sam White's Lane, Pleasant Grove, UT
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
22 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
986 W 270 S #302
986 Via Palago, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this. This 2007 condo is like new, as it was recently painted and has brand new carpet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1054 W 70 N
1054 West Cambria Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
1054 W 70 N Available 07/24/20 PLEASANT GROVE TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA - TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA 1054 W 70 N Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,621 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
345 South 930 West
345 South via Terrazza, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This impressive home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Traverse Mountain. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
644 S 2310 W
644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PLEASANT GROVE - SINGLE FAMILY HOME 644 S 2310 W Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,605 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1488 W 10 S
1488 West 10 South, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths with 2 car garage, this beautiful home features granite counters, hardwood floors. This home is open and bright throughout. Come enjoy the great amenities this subdivision has to offer. Clubhouse, gym, theater and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
317 S 1000 W #301
317 Via Livorno, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in 3/Floor. 3 bedroom with 2 baths. Close to I-15! Quiet neighborhood and mountain view. It provides Fridge, washer and dryer. Pet deposit will be add $500. Total security deposit will be $1800.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
661 S 2220 W #104
661 Monet Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1114 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath with pool! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in great location in Pleasant Grove. Just off the I-15 for an easy commute! Large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1635 W 50 N
1635 West Robinson Lane, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1425 sqft
Pet Friendly Pemberly Condo - Imagine a quick commute home with time to relax with friends, then watch the sunset glow on the mountains from your top floor condo living room! You can even setup a family party in the clubhouse, theatre, and pool!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
655 S 980 W 30
655 South 980 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1450 sqft
Unit 30 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Car Garage Townhouse--Pleasant Grove! - Property Id: 316972 You will feel at home in this amazing, spacious townhouse located in Pleasant Grove, UT.
Results within 1 mile of Sam White's Lane
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
560 West 1100 North
560 West 1100 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
937 sqft
Pet friendly, ADORABLE home in Pleasant Grove. Fully remodeled home, super cute with large living room, two bedrooms and 1 full bath. New kitchen with great designer touches and large laundry room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
698 W 550 N
698 West 550 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
Spacious Pleasant Grove Home - RECENT PRICE REDUCTION! Was $1,775 NOW $1,725 Highlight Features: - Big Yard (Fully Fenced) - Awesome Deck/Patio Space - Centrally Located - Great Neighborhood - Lots of Storage Space - Spacious Bedrooms 5 Bedroom -
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1678 West 680 North
1678 W 680 N, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Great Area Close to Everything...Must See - Amazing 2 bedrooms and 1 bath bottom unit in a great area and close to everything. Good size bedrooms. Must see. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call or Text 801-613-8680 or visit www.iProRealtyRentals.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
543 South 850 East
543 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1547 W 630 N
1547 West 630 North, Lindon, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2576 sqft
Fantastic 4 bed 2.5 bath house in Lindon. Just minutes from I-15 and the tech companies in Utah county, also close to shopping and restaurants. Has fully fenced, spacious back yard with shed included!! Washer and dryer included and office/den.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
823 E 550 S #104
823 E 550 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
Gorgeous 1-Bed, 1-Bath Condos in Easton Park. Great Location and Amenities! - CURRENT INCENTIVE: $250 OFF first month's base rent - for a limited time only! ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
Results within 5 miles of Sam White's Lane
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
12 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
26 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 10 at 03:34pm
28 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1212 W 160 N
1212 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer. One mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
983 N. 900 W.
983 North 900 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
983 N. 900 W. Available 08/15/20 Italian Villages - Segrato Townhome - Come see this beautiful row-end 3-bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 N 300 E Basement Unit
111 N 300 E, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1636 sqft
Brand New Basement Apartment - Come check out this stunning basement apartment in Vineyard. Everything is brand new and never been lived in. The rent includes all utilities and you will even get free internet. Washer and Dryer also included.
