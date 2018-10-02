All apartments in Pleasant Grove
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

344 S 740 W #302

344 Via Serena · (801) 890-5942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

344 Via Serena, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Sam White's Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 344 S 740 W #302 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
344 S 740 W #302 - Beautiful new build condo awaiting your move in! When you walk through the front door first thing, you will notice is the flooring through the living room, kitchen, and hallway! The kitchen and living room are an open layout with vaulted ceilings, giving you plenty of space to entertain. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and beautiful master bathroom. The full condo includes 3 bedrooms total and 2 bathrooms total.

Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/344-s-740-w

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

This is a no pet/animal property.

Resident is responsible for renter’s insurance & all utilities including:
-$250 per month which covers: Landscaping of common area, snow removal, water, sewer, trash, pool, clubhouse and 1 covered parking space
-$8 per month utility billing fee
-Electric and Gas will be billed based on usage

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$995 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 S 740 W #302 have any available units?
344 S 740 W #302 has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 344 S 740 W #302 have?
Some of 344 S 740 W #302's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 S 740 W #302 currently offering any rent specials?
344 S 740 W #302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 S 740 W #302 pet-friendly?
No, 344 S 740 W #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Grove.
Does 344 S 740 W #302 offer parking?
Yes, 344 S 740 W #302 does offer parking.
Does 344 S 740 W #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 S 740 W #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 S 740 W #302 have a pool?
Yes, 344 S 740 W #302 has a pool.
Does 344 S 740 W #302 have accessible units?
No, 344 S 740 W #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 344 S 740 W #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 S 740 W #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 S 740 W #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 S 740 W #302 does not have units with air conditioning.
