344 S 740 W #302 - Beautiful new build condo awaiting your move in! When you walk through the front door first thing, you will notice is the flooring through the living room, kitchen, and hallway! The kitchen and living room are an open layout with vaulted ceilings, giving you plenty of space to entertain. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and beautiful master bathroom. The full condo includes 3 bedrooms total and 2 bathrooms total.



Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/344-s-740-w



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



This is a no pet/animal property.



Resident is responsible for renter’s insurance & all utilities including:

-$250 per month which covers: Landscaping of common area, snow removal, water, sewer, trash, pool, clubhouse and 1 covered parking space

-$8 per month utility billing fee

-Electric and Gas will be billed based on usage



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$995 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



(RLNE5823520)