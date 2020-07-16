All apartments in Pleasant Grove
Location

1488 West 10 South, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Sam White's Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths with 2 car garage, this beautiful home features granite counters, hardwood floors. This home is open and bright throughout. Come enjoy the great amenities this subdivision has to offer. Clubhouse, gym, theater and pool.

Dogs : No
Cats: No
Pets Negotiable : No
Date Available: 09/14/2020

Due to Hold Property:
Security Deposit: $1,400.00
Lease Initiation: $200.00
Cleaning Fee: $200.00

**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**

**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR OUR PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE**
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For property to be held security deposit must be received

For additional questions please visit our " frequently asked questions page
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/residents or email info.pmi@pmi-utah.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 W 10 S have any available units?
1488 W 10 S has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1488 W 10 S have?
Some of 1488 W 10 S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1488 W 10 S currently offering any rent specials?
1488 W 10 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 W 10 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1488 W 10 S is pet friendly.
Does 1488 W 10 S offer parking?
Yes, 1488 W 10 S offers parking.
Does 1488 W 10 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1488 W 10 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 W 10 S have a pool?
Yes, 1488 W 10 S has a pool.
Does 1488 W 10 S have accessible units?
No, 1488 W 10 S does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 W 10 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1488 W 10 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1488 W 10 S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1488 W 10 S has units with air conditioning.
