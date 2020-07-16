1488 W 10 S

Amenities

3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths with 2 car garage, this beautiful home features granite counters, hardwood floors. This home is open and bright throughout. Come enjoy the great amenities this subdivision has to offer. Clubhouse, gym, theater and pool.



Dogs : No

Cats: No

Pets Negotiable : No

Date Available: 09/14/2020



Due to Hold Property:

Security Deposit: $1,400.00

Lease Initiation: $200.00

Cleaning Fee: $200.00



**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**



For property to be held security deposit must be received



