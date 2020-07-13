/
pet friendly apartments
122 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, UT
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
86 East Moccasin Court
86 East Moccasin Court, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1800 sqft
Custom Home In Lakeside Gated Community - Lakeside Gated Community Living in an INTELLIGENTLY DESIGNED CUSTOM HOME OFFERING HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE!! Immaculate, elegantly appointed home with many upgrades in highly sought after area of Saratoga
1485 N June St
1485 N June St, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1675 sqft
3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - **** LEASE INITIATION FEE WAIVED **** Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the main level.
177 W Springview Dr
177 West Springview Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1229 sqft
Lovely Saratoga Springs Condo - This is a great top level Condo with vaulted ceilings that over looks the mountains off the balcony. Master suite with will full bathroom and walk in closet. Convenient access to major roads and shopping centers.
3509 S. Osprey Trail
3509 South Osprey Trail, Saratoga Springs, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2518 sqft
3509 S.
2002 S Clydesdale Cir
2002 South Clydesdale Circle, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2300 sqft
This beautiful apartment comes fully updated with stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors and custom paint throughout. Enjoy a cozy custom theater room with elevated seating and surround sound.
1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd
1491 West Lake View Terrace Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3497 sqft
Solar Home Savings on utilities with this beautiful Saratoga Springs home! This home is BEAUTIFUL! Comes equipped with hardwood floors, central A/C, natural lighting throughout, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, water softener, jetted
608 S Church Dr
608 S Church Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3244 sqft
Welcome home to this super-clean home located at the desirable Legacy Farms community in Saratoga Springs. This home has 4 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms with over 3200 square feet and a 2-car garage.
1954 N Crest Rd
1954 North Crest Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1275 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Saratoga Springs with 9 foot ceilings and large family room. close to shopping and restaurants.Clubhouse with pool and weight room.
164 N Valcrest Dr
164 N Valcrest Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,055
3105 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Pony Express Hywy, Mtn Saratoga Blvd & Silver Lake Amphitheater Park! It offers
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga Springs
Porter Ranch Townhomes
3931 E. Cardon Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1525 sqft
Driving directions: From I-15 headed South from Lehi. Exit #278 Pioneer Crossing West -- Saratoga Springs & Eagle Mountain. Follow West 9.6 Miles to Redwood Road and turn Left. Follow South for 0.8 miles to Pony Express Parkway and turn Right.
4000 E Mt Airey Dr
4000 East Mount Airey Drive, Eagle Mountain, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
865 sqft
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath basement apartment, Eagle Mountain - Cozy 2 bed 1 full bath basement apartment in a beautiful neighborhood.
4102 E Sunbury Ln
4102 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1756 sqft
Gorgeous 3-Story Townhomes in Porter's Crossing in Eagle Mountain. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
8175 N O'Connell L
8175 N Oconnell Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$999
1376 sqft
CURRENT INCENTIVE: For a limited time only, $999 base rent for the first 3 months on select units. *Base rent returns to the original listing price of $1320 once the incentive expires. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.dublinfarmstownhomes.
7838 N Apache Ln
7838 North Apache Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1856 sqft
Enjoy the front porch surrounded by mature trees while the kids play in the fully fenced backyard. The home has an open floor plan and an updated kitchen. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
3958 E Dodge St
3958 East Dodge Street, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2645 sqft
This home is almost fully remodeled! *This home is getting some updates! The basement will be finished, cleaned and Saud will be laid prior to move in. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga Springs
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Bluffdale
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
1486 WestBury Way
1486 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023675?source=marketing Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi.
1720 North 3830 West
1720 N 3830 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2296 sqft
1720 North 3830 West Available 08/01/20 Lehi Townhome in The Exchange - This gorgeous Lehi town home has it all! Spacious open-concept living in the living and kitchen area along with brand new appliances.
7350 N Silver Creek Way
7350 N Silver Creek Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2411 sqft
Newer home with great floor layout with large kitchen and great room. Granite counters throughout the home. 4 bedrooms upstairs including the large master and laundry room. Washer and dryer included in the nice large laundry room.
545 South 850 East
545 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
