pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
137 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bluffdale, UT
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Bluffdale
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1645 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
15247 S Army Lane
15247 South Army Lane, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
Available 08/01/2020. This home is minutes away from Silicon slopes and has quick access to the freeway to get you where you need to go quickly. Open layout on the main floor. 4 bedrooms. 3.5 bathrooms. Dogs are allowed, no cats.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
1087 W Emerald Pools Ln
1087 West Emerald Pools Lane, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2089 sqft
Great Space 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home. 9' ceilings on the main floor, spacious kitchen, nice bright open floor plan. Master suite with walk in closets. This home includes microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Bluffdale
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1661 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1890 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Point
14885 South Treseder Street
14885 South Treseder Street, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1198 sqft
*No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 at the point of the mountatin. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
14352 Cobden Court
14352 South Cobden Court, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1443 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
4129 West Miner View Lane
4129 W Miner View Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1989 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Riverton East
1811 West Torlundy Drive
1811 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1955 sqft
Move in today 1st month free. Wifi Included Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! Convenient living with this move in ready Town Home.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1905 sqft
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln Available 06/17/20 Upgraded Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14421 S Oakfield Way
14421 S Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1443 sqft
14421 S Oakfield Way Available 06/17/20 The Overlook in Herriman - Gorgeous Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
14398 South Ashburn Way
14398 S Ashburn Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1358 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14892 Marble Rock Way
14892 S Marble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Brand New Townhome with 2-Car Garage - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14814 S Breccia Ct
14814 S Breccia Ct, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1795 sqft
Gorgeous, 3-Story Premier Townhomes in The Boulders in Herriman. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14383 S Ferndale Way
14383 South Ferndale Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1862 sqft
14383 S Ferndale Way Available 08/17/20 Gorgeous 2-Story Townhomes w/Finished Basement in The Overlook in Herriman. Excellent Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
Results within 5 miles of Bluffdale
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
9 Units Available
River View
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
11 Units Available
Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr., Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Incline at Anthem 55+ in Herriman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
12 Units Available
Draper Historic District
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
10 Units Available
Monarch Meadows Apartments
13469 Dragonfly Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monarch Meadows Apartments in Riverton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
21 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Daybreak
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Last updated July 13 at 03:49am
32 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
66 Units Available
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
52 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
32 Units Available
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1088 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
