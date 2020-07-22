Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

28 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Spanish Fork, UT

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Spanish Fork should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you a... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1559 South 2000 East
1559 South 2000 East Street, Spanish Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2600 sqft
Lovely pet friendly home in quiet Spanish Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus an office/den. Formal living room and open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinets and pantry. Beautiful granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Fork
Verified

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
600 W 400 S
600 West 400 South, Springville, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
600 W 400 S Available 08/17/20 Great 3-Bed, 2-Bath Condos in The Village on 4th. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fork
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Eversage
752 North 400 West Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin South
700 S Meadow Dr
700 South 650 West, Provo, UT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Lovely 2-Bed, 2-Bath Condos in The Meadows in Provo. Modern Floor Plan and Perfect Location! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin South
674 West Meadow Drive
674 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience. With brand-new construction and never-before-lived-in units, you could be first to claim a corner of this community as your Home.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Maeser
489 S 500 ST E
489 South 500 East, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
*Back On The Market*Price Reduced* Charming 1 bedroom apartment South of BYU campus and right next to the Provo Trax station. 1 bed 1 bath. Lots of parking anytime. Onsite washer and dryer.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
508 S 625 West St
508 S 625 W, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.villageon4th.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.
Results within 10 miles of Spanish Fork
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$895
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Lakeview
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
2 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Mountain Run
1219 S 580 W, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
672 sqft
This community provides residents with onsite laundry facilities and picnic areas. Utah Valley University and the Walmart Supercenter are both within walking distance. Every unit features a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and extra storage space.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 04:16 PM
8 Units Available
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$985
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1270 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
152 N 350 E
152 N 350 E, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 08/15/20 Huge home with fenced backyard - Property Id: 324949 Less than two years old, four bedrooms with separate loft area, washer and dryer hookup upstairs in laundry room, three car garage, fenced in, pets negotiable, all stainless

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1321 S 1200 W
1321 South 1180 West, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
960 sqft
1321 S 1200 W Available 08/01/20 Cozy, 2 Room Condo - Cozy 2room condo in popular Country Woods community near UVU, University Parkway, MATC, and Front Runner.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
175 E 400 N
175 400 North, Santaquin, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1420 sqft
175 E 400 N Available 08/01/20 Fully Renovated Single Family Home in Santaquin - This adorable, spacious home has been completely redone and is ready for you. Enjoy the large open living space with an open concept kitchen, dining and family room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant View
1775 N Lambert Lane
1775 South Lambert Lane, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1775 N Lambert Lane Available 09/01/20 UPSTAIRS ONLY AVAILABLE! FOR RENT BY BYU!!! - This home is located right by the Marriot Center by BYU. This 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom house comes with a 2 car garage and a large yard and a ton of living space.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Joaquin
67 E 200 N # 107
67 East 200 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
823 sqft
67 E 200 N # 107 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Provo - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. MUST CALL EDYE FOR AN APPOINTMENT. 2 bedroom, 2 bath on first floor; located in Bel Courtyard HOA.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Maeser
585 E 200 S
585 East 200 South, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1469 sqft
585 E 200 S Available 08/28/20 PET FRIENDLY PROVO HOME - PROVO SINGLE FAMILY HOME 585 E 200 S Provo, UT 84606 4 Bed / 2 Bath 2 Car Driveway 1469 Sq. Ft. 1894 Year Built $1,395 Rent - monthly $1,395 Deposit (oac) Dogs allowed under 35lbs.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
230 N 750 E
230 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1639 sqft
230 N 750 E Available 09/17/20 Charming 3-Story Townhomes in Edgewater in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-September or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grand View North
1765 North 1450 West
1765 North 1450 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2229 sqft
1765 North 1450 West Available 08/01/20 Great Eastside Home in Grandview Neighborhood...Must See - This amazing home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths with an attached 1 car garage. Big backyard. Great home in the amazing neighborhood of Grandview.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1305 S 1145 W
1305 South 1145 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
1305 S 1145 W Available 08/01/20 Country Woods Townhome - End town home with private back yard. Quick access to the freeway, close to UVU and shopping.This townhome has three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
522 N 360 W
522 N 360 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Clean and tidy home just for you.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Spanish Fork, UT

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Spanish Fork should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Spanish Fork may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Spanish Fork. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

