Home
/
Orem, UT
/
97 West Seasons Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

97 West Seasons Drive

97 W Seasons Dr · No Longer Available
Location

97 W Seasons Dr, Orem, UT 84057
Bonneville

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Highlight Features:
- Nearly New Condo
- Quartz Counter Tops
- Lots of Storage
- Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom
- Amazing Location in Great Development
- Snow Removal & Yard Maintenance Covered by HOA
- Play Area & Basketball Hoops

3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,265 sq. ft.

Rent $1,350
Security Deposit $1,350

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Appliances: Stainless Steel Appliances!
New Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, Fridge, Microwave & Range

Utilities:
Tenant Pays - Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electricity
Owner Pays - HOA

HOA covers maintenance of the clubhouse and swimming pool, Landscaping, and Snow Removal (including driveways and entry ways)

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 West Seasons Drive have any available units?
97 West Seasons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orem, UT.
What amenities does 97 West Seasons Drive have?
Some of 97 West Seasons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 West Seasons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
97 West Seasons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 West Seasons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 97 West Seasons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 97 West Seasons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 97 West Seasons Drive offers parking.
Does 97 West Seasons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 West Seasons Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 West Seasons Drive have a pool?
Yes, 97 West Seasons Drive has a pool.
Does 97 West Seasons Drive have accessible units?
No, 97 West Seasons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 97 West Seasons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 West Seasons Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 West Seasons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 West Seasons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
