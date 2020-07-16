97 West Seasons Drive

Amenities
Highlight Features:
- Nearly New Condo
- Quartz Counter Tops
- Lots of Storage
- Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom
- Amazing Location in Great Development
- Snow Removal & Yard Maintenance Covered by HOA
- Play Area & Basketball Hoops
3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,265 sq. ft.
Rent $1,350
Security Deposit $1,350
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Appliances: Stainless Steel Appliances!
New Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, Fridge, Microwave & Range
Utilities:
Tenant Pays - Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electricity
Owner Pays - HOA
HOA covers maintenance of the clubhouse and swimming pool, Landscaping, and Snow Removal (including driveways and entry ways)
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.
To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.
http://resepm.com/available-rentals/
***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***
RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.