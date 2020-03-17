359 West 290 North Clearfield - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Available June 15th-Beautiful modern end unit townhome! Be the first to move in! 1st Level: Double deep tandem 2 car garage. Main Level: Open concept living area with light, airy family room; kitchen with island, ample prep space, cupboards and pantry, dining room, 1/2 bath and laundry room. 3rd Level: Private master bedroom & bath with walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and guest bath. 60 sq ft deck on the rear of the home. Pets negotiable with pet deposit & pet rent. Breed and size restrictions apply. Call or text Beehive Property Management now: 801-784-8535.

Available June 15th! Brand new townhomes for lease. Total of 16 units in the community. Very close to Hill Air Force Base and I-15. Be the first to move in! Each unit has 2 car garage and 1 outside covered parking stall. Maintenance free living. No need to worry about snow removal or yard care. Tenants pay all utilities and $50 common area maintenance fee.