Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

359 West 290 North Clearfield - 1

359 West 290 North · (888) 901-8535
Location

359 West 290 North, Orem, UT 84057
Suncrest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1559 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available June 15th-Beautiful modern end unit townhome! Be the first to move in! 1st Level: Double deep tandem 2 car garage. Main Level: Open concept living area with light, airy family room; kitchen with island, ample prep space, cupboards and pantry, dining room, 1/2 bath and laundry room. 3rd Level: Private master bedroom & bath with walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and guest bath. 60 sq ft deck on the rear of the home. Pets negotiable with pet deposit & pet rent. Breed and size restrictions apply. Call or text Beehive Property Management now: 801-784-8535.
Available June 15th! Brand new townhomes for lease. Total of 16 units in the community. Very close to Hill Air Force Base and I-15. Be the first to move in! Each unit has 2 car garage and 1 outside covered parking stall. Maintenance free living. No need to worry about snow removal or yard care. Tenants pay all utilities and $50 common area maintenance fee. Pets negotiable with pet deposit & pet rent. Breed and size restrictions apply. Call or text Beehive Property Management now: 801-784-8535.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

