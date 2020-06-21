All apartments in Orem
29 N 700 E Orem

29 North 700 East · (801) 427-8159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 North 700 East, Orem, UT 84097
Cascade

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2634 sqft

Amenities

Cozy Orem home in great neighborhood. This home comes with 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and is 2,634 sq ft. Very close to the Orem City Center, Park, Restaurants, and lots more. Fully grassed and fenced backyard. Includes two spacious family rooms. No pets, no smoking.

o Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older
o Responsible for sign up/pay water, gas, electric, sewer, trash
o Lease setup fee $50
o Renters insurance required
o Responsible for landscaping

Call/text Paul at (801)427-8159 to view and apply for this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 N 700 E Orem have any available units?
29 N 700 E Orem has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 29 N 700 E Orem currently offering any rent specials?
29 N 700 E Orem isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 N 700 E Orem pet-friendly?
No, 29 N 700 E Orem is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 29 N 700 E Orem offer parking?
No, 29 N 700 E Orem does not offer parking.
Does 29 N 700 E Orem have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 N 700 E Orem does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 N 700 E Orem have a pool?
No, 29 N 700 E Orem does not have a pool.
Does 29 N 700 E Orem have accessible units?
No, 29 N 700 E Orem does not have accessible units.
Does 29 N 700 E Orem have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 N 700 E Orem does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 N 700 E Orem have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 N 700 E Orem does not have units with air conditioning.
