29 N 700 E Orem

Cozy Orem home in great neighborhood. This home comes with 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and is 2,634 sq ft. Very close to the Orem City Center, Park, Restaurants, and lots more. Fully grassed and fenced backyard. Includes two spacious family rooms. No pets, no smoking.



o Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older

o Responsible for sign up/pay water, gas, electric, sewer, trash

o Lease setup fee $50

o Renters insurance required

o Responsible for landscaping



Call/text Paul at (801)427-8159 to view and apply for this beautiful home.