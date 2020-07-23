Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage gym pool air conditioning

223 N 680 E Available 07/31/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home in Vineyard - Beautiful 3 Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 1,639 Sq. Ft. townhome in Vineyard at Edgewater. Incredible amenities include: WiFi available throughout community, 1-GBPS Internet with phone service, Direct TV Package(150 channels), Splash Pad, Pool, Kiddie Pool, 10x20 extra large Hot Tub, Basketball Court, Pickle Ball Courts, Tots Lots & Picnic Areas, Club House with Theater Room, Fitness Center.



HOA currently covers water, Sewer, Garbage and Basic cable and internet. All other utilities will be billed at a flat rate of $145 per month on our Equal Pay Utility Program. (Subject to change based on usage)



Appliances include: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Central A/C, Gas Furnace



1 Car Garage



Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

Security deposit will be equal to one months rent

HOA has a strict 2 car limit.Additional parking is not guaranteed



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2450723)