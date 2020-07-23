All apartments in Orem
Find more places like 223 N 680 E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orem, UT
/
223 N 680 E
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

223 N 680 E

223 N 680 E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orem
See all
Sunset Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

223 N 680 E, Orem, UT 84058
Sunset Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
223 N 680 E Available 07/31/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home in Vineyard - Beautiful 3 Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 1,639 Sq. Ft. townhome in Vineyard at Edgewater. Incredible amenities include: WiFi available throughout community, 1-GBPS Internet with phone service, Direct TV Package(150 channels), Splash Pad, Pool, Kiddie Pool, 10x20 extra large Hot Tub, Basketball Court, Pickle Ball Courts, Tots Lots & Picnic Areas, Club House with Theater Room, Fitness Center.

HOA currently covers water, Sewer, Garbage and Basic cable and internet. All other utilities will be billed at a flat rate of $145 per month on our Equal Pay Utility Program. (Subject to change based on usage)

Appliances include: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Central A/C, Gas Furnace

1 Car Garage

Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent
HOA has a strict 2 car limit.Additional parking is not guaranteed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2450723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 N 680 E have any available units?
223 N 680 E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orem, UT.
What amenities does 223 N 680 E have?
Some of 223 N 680 E's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 N 680 E currently offering any rent specials?
223 N 680 E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 N 680 E pet-friendly?
No, 223 N 680 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 223 N 680 E offer parking?
Yes, 223 N 680 E offers parking.
Does 223 N 680 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 N 680 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 N 680 E have a pool?
Yes, 223 N 680 E has a pool.
Does 223 N 680 E have accessible units?
No, 223 N 680 E does not have accessible units.
Does 223 N 680 E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 N 680 E has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 N 680 E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 223 N 680 E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St
Orem, UT 84057
Mountain Run
1219 S 580 W
Orem, UT 84058
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd
Orem, UT 84058
Midtown 360
360 S State St
Orem, UT 84058
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S
Orem, UT 84058
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln
Orem, UT 84058
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St
Orem, UT 84097

Similar Pages

Orem 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orem Apartments with ParkingOrem Apartments with Pools
Orem Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UT
Holladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsBonneville
Cherry Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College