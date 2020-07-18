Amenities

1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 Available 08/01/20 2 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT IN OREM!!! - You can't pass up on this incredible condo. Built in 2018, this 2 bed 1 bath condo located off of University Parkway behind the Walmart is absolutely stunning. This condo is on the third floor of a newly finished building. It is a comfortable place to live and is in a very central location for all your daily activities.

HOA includes water, sewer, and garbage, you cover gas and electricity.

Provided appliances include: refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, and microwave. Don't miss this opportunity!



Available Now!

-Minimum credit score of 600

-Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

-No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

-Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

-Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

-No evictions within the last 8 years

-Criminal background will be checked

-Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

-No smoking.

-No pets.



Call or text Olga for showings at 801-885-4181 (Monday - Friday, during business hours).

Evolve Real Estate and Management



