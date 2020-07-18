All apartments in Orem
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301

1700 Sandhill Rd · (801) 473-8388
Location

1700 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT 84058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,075

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 Available 08/01/20 2 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT IN OREM!!! - You can't pass up on this incredible condo. Built in 2018, this 2 bed 1 bath condo located off of University Parkway behind the Walmart is absolutely stunning. This condo is on the third floor of a newly finished building. It is a comfortable place to live and is in a very central location for all your daily activities.
HOA includes water, sewer, and garbage, you cover gas and electricity.
Provided appliances include: refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, and microwave. Don't miss this opportunity!

Available Now!
-Minimum credit score of 600
-Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
-No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
-Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
-Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
-No evictions within the last 8 years
-Criminal background will be checked
-Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)
-No smoking.
-No pets.

Call or text Olga for showings at 801-885-4181 (Monday - Friday, during business hours).
Evolve Real Estate and Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 have any available units?
1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 have?
Some of 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 currently offering any rent specials?
1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 pet-friendly?
No, 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 offer parking?
No, 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 does not offer parking.
Does 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 have a pool?
No, 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 does not have a pool.
Does 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 have accessible units?
No, 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
