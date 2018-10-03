All apartments in Orem
1264 West 1480 N

1264 West 1480 North · No Longer Available
Location

1264 West 1480 North, Orem, UT 84057
Aspen

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath ground floor apartment in Orem - Lovely 3 bed 2 bath apartment in Orem available now. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and ample cupboard space. Large master bedroom. Two balconies- one off of the master, and second off of second bedroom. Community pool close to apartment. One assigned covered and one uncovered parking space. GREAT location just off freeway and near Home Depot on 1600 N in Orem!

Call to schedule a showing today! You don't want to miss this one!

Rent $1150
Deposit $1150
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays HOA

No pets
No smoking

To schedule a showing call or text (801) 404-5280 ext. 204

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 West 1480 N have any available units?
1264 West 1480 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orem, UT.
What amenities does 1264 West 1480 N have?
Some of 1264 West 1480 N's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 West 1480 N currently offering any rent specials?
1264 West 1480 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 West 1480 N pet-friendly?
No, 1264 West 1480 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 1264 West 1480 N offer parking?
Yes, 1264 West 1480 N does offer parking.
Does 1264 West 1480 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1264 West 1480 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 West 1480 N have a pool?
Yes, 1264 West 1480 N has a pool.
Does 1264 West 1480 N have accessible units?
No, 1264 West 1480 N does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 West 1480 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1264 West 1480 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1264 West 1480 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1264 West 1480 N does not have units with air conditioning.
