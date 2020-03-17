All apartments in Orem
1166 W 1550 N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1166 W 1550 N

1166 W 1550 N · (385) 312-0677
Location

1166 W 1550 N, Orem, UT 84057
Aspen

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1166 W 1550 N · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2251 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
playground
basketball court
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Lovely Townhome Conveniently Located Near I-15 in Orem - Highly desired Tanglewood town home. Unit backs one of the multiple parks in the community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with 1-car garage. Granite countertops and laminate flooring throughout the main level. Spacious Master suite/bath. Large Family Room in basement. This is a must see! Other community amenities include; maintenance free landscape, basketball court, playground, and picnic area.

Easy access to I-15, restaurants and shopping. Easy Commute to Provo, Orem, Lehi or Point of Mountain businesses. Send text to Jean at 256.290.2851 for our safe and socially distant self viewings.

12 MONTH LEASE; $1,550/MONTH RENT; $1,550 SECURITY DEPOSIT BASED ON GOOD CREDIT. NO PETS & NO SMOKING OR VAPING ON PREMISES. TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES WITH BASIC CABLE & HIGH-SPED INTERNET INCLUDED. $35 PER ADULT POTENTIAL TENANT APPLICATION FEE FOR CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK. $150 LEASE INITIATION FEE DUE UPON SIGNING LEASE. FURNISHINGS & ACCESSORIES NOT INCLUDED: THIS UNIT IS RENTED UNFURNISHED.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3702675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 W 1550 N have any available units?
1166 W 1550 N has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1166 W 1550 N have?
Some of 1166 W 1550 N's amenities include granite counters, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 W 1550 N currently offering any rent specials?
1166 W 1550 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 W 1550 N pet-friendly?
No, 1166 W 1550 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 1166 W 1550 N offer parking?
Yes, 1166 W 1550 N does offer parking.
Does 1166 W 1550 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 W 1550 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 W 1550 N have a pool?
No, 1166 W 1550 N does not have a pool.
Does 1166 W 1550 N have accessible units?
No, 1166 W 1550 N does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 W 1550 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 W 1550 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 W 1550 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 W 1550 N does not have units with air conditioning.
