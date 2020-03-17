1166 W 1550 N

Amenities

granite counters garage playground basketball court some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage internet access

Lovely Townhome Conveniently Located Near I-15 in Orem - Highly desired Tanglewood town home. Unit backs one of the multiple parks in the community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with 1-car garage. Granite countertops and laminate flooring throughout the main level. Spacious Master suite/bath. Large Family Room in basement. This is a must see! Other community amenities include; maintenance free landscape, basketball court, playground, and picnic area.



Easy access to I-15, restaurants and shopping. Easy Commute to Provo, Orem, Lehi or Point of Mountain businesses. Send text to Jean at 256.290.2851 for our safe and socially distant self viewings.



12 MONTH LEASE; $1,550/MONTH RENT; $1,550 SECURITY DEPOSIT BASED ON GOOD CREDIT. NO PETS & NO SMOKING OR VAPING ON PREMISES. TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES WITH BASIC CABLE & HIGH-SPED INTERNET INCLUDED. $35 PER ADULT POTENTIAL TENANT APPLICATION FEE FOR CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK. $150 LEASE INITIATION FEE DUE UPON SIGNING LEASE. FURNISHINGS & ACCESSORIES NOT INCLUDED: THIS UNIT IS RENTED UNFURNISHED.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3702675)