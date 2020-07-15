All apartments in North Salt Lake
918 W Stonehaven Dr

918 West Stonehaven Drive · (801) 980-2009
Location

918 West Stonehaven Drive, North Salt Lake, UT 84054

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 918 W Stonehaven Dr · Avail. Aug 11

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
918 W Stonehaven Dr Available 08/11/20 Amazing North Salt Lake Home! - Be the first to see this gorgeous home in North Salt Lake! It won't last long! Located close to parks, schools and easy access to Redwood road and freeway access. This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house is perfect. Built in 2016 this home has newer carpet, newer paint, newer appliances. Very clean and well kept. This home allows you access to a huge clubhouse with a pool, gym and much much more! Don't let this one slip away! To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour on this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: HOA and Sewer

PET RULE: **No Pets** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application
* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1750 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2134090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 W Stonehaven Dr have any available units?
918 W Stonehaven Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 918 W Stonehaven Dr have?
Some of 918 W Stonehaven Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 W Stonehaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
918 W Stonehaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 W Stonehaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 918 W Stonehaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Salt Lake.
Does 918 W Stonehaven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 918 W Stonehaven Dr offers parking.
Does 918 W Stonehaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 W Stonehaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 W Stonehaven Dr have a pool?
Yes, 918 W Stonehaven Dr has a pool.
Does 918 W Stonehaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 918 W Stonehaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 918 W Stonehaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 W Stonehaven Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 W Stonehaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 W Stonehaven Dr has units with air conditioning.
