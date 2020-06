Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Beautiful Murray home for rent!! - Location, location, location!! This immaculate rambler just hit the market for rent!! This home is bright and cheery with lots of natural sunlight engulfing the home. Home has been updated throughout. There is a fireplace on each level and a beautiful yard for your enjoyment! Square footage figures are approximate and are provided as a courtesy estimate only. Applicant is advised to verify all information.



No Pets Allowed



