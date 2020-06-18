Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

24 E Hanauer Place - This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has extra space to enjoy! This home offers an amazing open floor plan, with beautiful hardwood floor throughout the living room, vaulted ceilings, and amazing kitchen space! The French doors, in the kitchen, lead to a fully fenced back yard! Making this home prefect for entertaining! What makes it even more amazing is location! This home is located off State St, making it minutes from i-15, restaurants, and shopping centers!



Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/24-e-hanauer-place



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, yard care and snow removal.



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,345 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results



