Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

24 E Hanauer Place

24 Hanauer Place · (801) 890-5942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Hanauer Place, Murray, UT 84107
Murray Northeast

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24 E Hanauer Place · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1685 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24 E Hanauer Place - This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has extra space to enjoy! This home offers an amazing open floor plan, with beautiful hardwood floor throughout the living room, vaulted ceilings, and amazing kitchen space! The French doors, in the kitchen, lead to a fully fenced back yard! Making this home prefect for entertaining! What makes it even more amazing is location! This home is located off State St, making it minutes from i-15, restaurants, and shopping centers!

Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/24-e-hanauer-place

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, yard care and snow removal.

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,345 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results

(RLNE5677449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 E Hanauer Place have any available units?
24 E Hanauer Place has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 24 E Hanauer Place currently offering any rent specials?
24 E Hanauer Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 E Hanauer Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 E Hanauer Place is pet friendly.
Does 24 E Hanauer Place offer parking?
No, 24 E Hanauer Place does not offer parking.
Does 24 E Hanauer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 E Hanauer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 E Hanauer Place have a pool?
No, 24 E Hanauer Place does not have a pool.
Does 24 E Hanauer Place have accessible units?
No, 24 E Hanauer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24 E Hanauer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 E Hanauer Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 E Hanauer Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 E Hanauer Place does not have units with air conditioning.
