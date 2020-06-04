1288 E 5600 S

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!



This Property is close to a freeway and minutes from downtown Salt Lake City! Come take a tour of your future home today!



(RLNE5694459)